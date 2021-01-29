Fres Oquendo intends to keep fighting WBA over heavyweight title shot

Ralph Notaro

Fres Oquendo has vowed to continue his fight against a seven-year-long wait to once again contest the WBA heavyweight title.

On January 15th, 2021, the number one ranked contender for the World Boxing Association, Oquendo – through his attorneys, the Law Offices of Raed Shalabi Ltd – filed a new Complaint about Injunctive Relief, Declaratory Judgement.

Oquendo seeks money damages against the World Boxing Association to continue his long battle with the World Boxing Association for his court-ordered World Heavyweight Championship and earned Contracted Purse payments never paid to him.

This Injunction was primarily filed to stop the Heavyweight Championship scheduled for later this month.

Fres Oquendo has never backed down from a fight, and he continues to stand up to fight the injustices perpetrated against him by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

The World Ranked Heavy Weight Boxer is no stranger to injustice.

Oquendo’s fight has always extended beyond the boxing ring and his own circumstances.

At the same time that Oquendo has been fighting the WBA for his rightfully earned shot at the WBA World Heavyweight Title, he created the Fres Oquendo Boxing Academy, which is a “Not For Profit Organization that provides at-risk youth the unique opportunity to learn important life skills through the sport of boxing.”

Fres Oquendo has been a role model for our youth at the Puerto Rican Cultural Center. It has deep roots in our community, and we feel that this injustice against him is an injustice against all Puerto Ricans and Latinos. We hope this is resolved so that Oquendo feels vindicated.

Fres Oquendo was born in Puerto Rico and raised in one of Chicago’s most infamous housing projects, “Lathrop Holmes,” and he defeated the odds through boxing.

As an underprivileged and at-risk youth, faced with the daily struggles of gang violence, drugs, and poverty, he had a vision and was determined to create a better life for himself and his family.

Understanding the struggles that many underprivileged inner-city youths continue to face is what motivated Fres to open up a boxing gym. To train the youth in boxing and give them the life skills needed to be productive inside and outside of the ring.

WBA HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Now Oquendo is utilizing the lessons he teaches the youth he works with to continue his seven-year battle with the WBA.

This time Oquendo is fighting to stop the pending heavyweight title fight between Manuel Charr and Trevor Bryon scheduled for January 29, 2021, because the WBA has breached their contracts with Oquendo wrongfully passed him up to fight for his World Heavyweight Title four different times since 2014.

Since 2014 Oquendo’s Boxing career has been put on hold at no fault of his own. Oquendo already won a lawsuit that ruled an immediate rematch in 2014 against Ruslan Chagaev for the WBA World Heavyweight Title.

Since that ruling in 2014, every time Oquendo was to fight for the WBA heavyweight title and the fight didn’t happen because of failed drug tests by his opponents. The WBA failed to order a new fight with Oquendo against the next available contender.

Instead, they approved title fights involving other top contenders bypassing Oquendo.







CHARR

Besides, the WBA has disregarded its rules in allowing Charr to remain heavyweight champion without a mandatory title defense (or any title defense) since his last fight over 3 years ago.

Lastly, The WBA has repeatedly disregarded its own rulings and agreements regarding Oquendo fighting for the WBA World Heavyweight Championship resulting in extreme hardship and financial loss to Oquendo.

Oquendo argues that all of these injustices perpetrated by the WBA can only be rectified by an immediate injunction against the WBA to halt the pending heavyweight title fight between Manuel Charr and Trevor Bryon and a mandatory title shot for Oquendo.

Fres “Fast Fres” Oquendo has been fighting his whole life, and he is more determined than ever.

He has beaten the odds before, and he plans to do so again against his most recent opponent, the World Boxing Association.