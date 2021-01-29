‘What if Floyd Mayweather steals Ryan Garcia from Manny Pacquiao?’

Esther Lin

Floyd Mayweather potentially swooping in to take a Ryan Garcia exhibition away from Manny Pacquiao has been discussed by a former coach previously pitted against both.

With Pacquiao and Garcia nearing an agreement to collide in some capacity, the question has entered the fray.

Top trainer Robert Garcia appeared on The Ak and Barak Show to discuss all things boxing this week.

The Ryan Garcia vs. Manny Pacquiao subject came up, plus Floyd Mayweather training to compete in his exhibition.

Below are the best bits from the show, which can be heard on Sirius XM and seen on DAZN.

On his Adidas deal: “Been a fan of Adidas for years, but now it has boxing equipment. It’s something that should put to fighters.

“It’s going to take people like Vergil Ortiz and Mikey to get fighters on board with Adidas.”

Superstition: “If the fighter is good, there’s no superstition needed to win.Been working on Abner Mares for years. He’s worn the Adidas gloves a couple of times.”

On Manny Pacquiao vs. Ryan Garcia: “Ryan Garcia’s performance (against Luke Campbell) was terrific. He surprised him.

“Pacquiao and Ryan would be a great fight. If Floyd Mayweather wants to steal a fight from Pac against Ryan, this could be fun.”

Tank Davis and Vergil Ortiz: “Tank Davis would be a challenging performance for Ryan.

“We’d have to see him fight a few more times to see if he’s ready for Tank. Garcia has a ton of respect for Vergil Ortiz. Give him some time.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Floyd Mayweather was due to face a YouTuber next month, but as WBN reported last week, that event is likely to be postponed.

Squeezing in Garcia before his ‘special exhibition’ seems highly unlikely for Mayweather, though.

For now, both Mayweather and Pacquiao have their hands full. The latter is still working hard in the Philippines Senate, helping his people with the pandemic and other disasters.

Pacquiao should be back in the ring in April or July, with the furthest date more favorable for a Las Vegas or Los Angeles showdown with Garcia.

