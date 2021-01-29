Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Plenty of hot air, no unification fight

Stacey Verbeek / Mikey Williams

The ongoing welterweight row between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford erupted again on Thursday as the pair went toe-to-toe on social media.

Fans are still no closer to getting the most significant fight at 147 pounds, though.

Spence and Crawford extended their less-than-physical beef, but they are worlds apart from actually getting inside those ropes, and trading blows.

Tentative talks fell apart in a disagreement over money, and both looked to Manny Pacquiao as a back-up plan.

With the Filipino Senator now linked to an exhibition against young lightweight Ryan Garcia, Spence and Crawford will be left in the lurch unless they reach an agreement.

There continues to be no shortage of shots fired between them.

“I’ve been champion since March 1st, 2014. Seven straight years are coming up, three different weight classes.

“If I were to retire right now, the Hall of Fame would be the next accomplishment. Sorry, can’t say the same for (you),” pointed out Crawford.

Crawford is probably right about the Hall of Fame due to his accomplishments in fully becoming undisputed at 140 pounds. Many with knowledge of the situation and his record would disagree.

Crawford is yet to face anyone high in the pound for pound rankings. He’s crying out for a top-notch opponent and has been for some time.

Taking pleasure in spelling that fact out, Spence replied: “I want to fight the best though because lord knows I’ll use one y’all favorite fighters as a tune-up.”

“All those accomplishments with names people won’t remember,” he added.

Snapping back, Crawford said: “One name they going to remember is Errol Spence ducking Crawford.

“That’s going to stay with you your whole lifetime.”







ERROL SPENCE JR. vs TERENCE CRAWFORD

Whatever the reason is for the current stalemate, Spence and Crawford’s teams must do all they can to get this fight over the line this year.

It’s been far too long in the making. During these troubled times, it’s the least Al Haymon and Bob Arum can do for the sport.

If you asked anyone for a list of the top five boxing bouts for 2021 or any year for that matter, Spence vs. Crawford would be high up.

Talk is cheap when actions can speak a whole lot louder than words on keyboards or phones.

As the great Mills Lane would say, ‘Let’s Get it On!’

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.