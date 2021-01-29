Charr stripped of WBA heavyweight title, Bryan vs. Stiverne for vacant belt

Following a farcical situation fully out of his control, the WBA has moved to strip Manuel Charr of the WBA heavyweight title he was in no position to defend.

Firstly, after Don King secured the belt for a January 29 event – which Charr was not allowed to attend, the WBA made an unfathomable decision.

Releasing a statement, the WBA admitted Charr was powerless and gave him the first shot at the vacant strap by the spring.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) declared heavyweight Mahmoud Charr as champion in recess after 38 months without defending the world title.

Secondly, interim champion Trevor Bryan and challenger Berman Stiverne will fight for the championship this Friday, January 29, in Florida.

According to a resolution issued by the Championships Committee of the pioneer organization, the winner will have to fight Charr in a period not exceeding 120 days.

The decision was made strictly based on WBA regulations. As Rule C.14 dictates. All boxers, promoters, and representatives must know and familiarize themselves with the WBA regulations.

On the other hand, Rule C.22-24 states that when a champion is unable to defend the title belt at the time specified, whether for medical, legal, or any other reason beyond his control, the Committee may appoint him as champion in recess and call the official contenders to fight.

Based on the above, the WBA presumes that Charr knows the internal rules. He knows that he must defend within the time limits.

At this moment, he has more than three years without stepping into the ring.

HEAVYWEIGHT DEFENSE

The organization understands that Charr is willing to fight. But a cause beyond his control prevented him from making the defense scheduled for this week.

On the other hand, obtaining U.S. visas, one of the obstacles he had, is a situation beyond the World Boxing Association’s control.

Now, as champion in recess, Charr will be able to solve his legal and business situation. He can be ready to fight in the coming months.







Now Bryan, WBA interim champion, and his representative company Don King Promotions requested to face Stiverne. He is an opponent who meets the requirements to fight for the championship.

The winner must fight Charr by May 30, 2021. In the event of a draw, Bryan will face Charr before the aforementioned date.

Fres Oquendo, who was due a shot for the last seven years after a legal fight. He is still battling that decision in the courts.

