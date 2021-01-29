Canelo Alvarez faces Billy Joe Saunders dilemma for Cinco de Mayo

Mark Robinson / Amanda Westcott

Canelo Alvarez is facing a dilemma on the date of his next bout as another May return to Las Vegas is on the cards for the Mexican.

As World Boxing News reported earlier this month, Canelo is closing in on a clash with Billy Joe Saunders on Cinco de Mayo.

The trouble is, Cinco de Mayo falls on a midweek slot, giving Canelo a choice of whether to fight on May 1st or May 8th in the Nevada hotspot.

When Canelo fought Miguel Cotto’s brother Jose in 2010 on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Shane Mosely, the event happened on the first of May.

Back then, it was Mayweather’s choice. This time around, Canelo will decide on what actual day he will finally battle Billy Joe Saunders.

The pair had initially been due to face-off on May 2, 2020, but coronavirus got in the way. They had to delay.

A year on, and Canelo was in sparkling form last time out against Callum Smith. Saunders defeated Martin Murray in his belated return.

CANELO ALVAREZ MANDATORY

Canelo has a mandatory to deal with in the interim against Avni Yildirim on February 27. Should he come through unscathed as expected, Canelo vs. Saunders is once again on the cards.

WBN first broke the Canelo vs. Saunders news back in January 2020 and quick with another exclusive when the fight collapsed.

Billy Joe spoke exclusively to World Boxing News when explaining his thoughts about postponing the fight.







SAUNDERS COLLAPSE

“Listen, they didn’t want to give me proper time to train, and they wanted to take millions of pounds from me,” Saunders exclusively told World Boxing News.

“We all sat down and had a chat. We decided that if we aren’t going to do it properly, we move on. Canelo hadn’t even signed the contract yet. Only my signature was on it.

“I want to give the fans proper fights. But if they (Team Canelo) are trying to take money away and giving me less time, then it won’t happen.”

Saunders now gets a second chance to put his WBO strap against the WBA belt Canelo took from Smith last December and the WBC strap he claimed on the night.

The winner will be another step closer to becoming the undisputed champion at 168 and WBC Franchise title-holder into the bargain.

Caleb Plant, who fights this weekend, holds the IBF version and will become a significant target later in 2021.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.