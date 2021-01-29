Brian Castano vs Patrick Teixeira: Argentine clear favorite in world title fight

Stephanie Trapp

Sportsbooks worldwide are betting on Argentine Brian “El Boxi” Castano to steal the WBO junior middleweight strap from his South American rival, Brazilian Patrick Teixeira, in this Febuarary’s world title defense.

The top betting sites in Australia are backing the challenger at -400, giving Teixeira a +300 chance to win. Closer to home, the odds for the fight range from -340 to -450 for Castano and +270 to +300 for Teixeira.

The fight is scheduled for February 13, and while both boxers have been out of the ring for around 15 months, there’s still plenty to fight for.

The favorite and challenger Brian Castano (16-0-1, 12 KO) is a former secondary junior middleweight champion who made two successful defenses of his belt in 2018 and 2019 before having it taken away for not fighting the mandatory challenger Michel Soro due to an unresolved financial dispute.

Since then, he has had one fight against Wale Omotoso, whom KO easily dispatched in the fifth round.

Castano will no doubt be itching to get back in the ring to claim the junior middleweight title, especially after Teixeira’s team at Golden Boy outbid Castano’s TGB Promotions to secure the WBO purse bid.

In the other corner, there’s the champion Teixeira (31-1, 22 KO) who won his last fight in November 2019 when he upset Dominican man Carlos Adames in Las Vegas to take the WBO’s interim title at junior middleweight. He was since promoted to full champion after Jaime Munguia decided to move to middleweight.







BRIAN CASTANO CHALLENGE

On becoming world champion, Teixeira said, “After 13 years without there being a Brazilian world champion, I was able to do it for my country. It was a dream that came true.”

Despite what the sportsbooks say, Teixeira has big plans to continue producing upsets in 2021, saying that he already has plans to take on Jermell Charlo, the unified light middleweight champ after Castano.

“That is my plan for 2021: first Castano, then Charlo. I want to be remembered in boxing as the undisputed champion at 154 pounds.”

Before that, Teixeira will still have to overcome Castano in the first world championship fight between a Brazilian and an Argentine since 2003.

The fierce rivalry between the two countries is sure to bring an added intensity to Teixeira’s first defense. However, we know from his last 12-round bout that if anyone can produce the upset, it may be the Brazilian fighter.