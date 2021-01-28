Rising Star Promotions reveal full Sonora cards for January 29th and 30th

Rising Star Promotions returns this weekend in Agua Prieta, Sonora with a weekend, January 29th and 30th with full of great action fights. Both shows will be lived streamed from La Terraza Sports Bar on Toma Y Daca Facebook page.

Main Event for Friday the 29th will feature Orange, New Jersey’s undefeated Quaseem Carter, 3-0 2ko taking on Cristian Hermosillo, 2-2 2ko in a 4 round Middleweight bout.

Co Feature bout will include Philadelphia’s undefeated Rasheen Brown, 5-0 2ko against Agua Prieta’s Jose Manuel Cariaga, 1-2 1ko.

Full undercard

Undefeated Jr. Middleweight Davante Shumate, 8-0 4ko, of Sterling Heights, Michigan takes on Lauro Alcantar, 10-10-1 1ko of Agua Preta.

Agua Prieta’s Joe Garate seeks his first win againstJayson Gallegos of Las Vegas, Nevada.

New York City’s Paul Bamba, 1-0 1ko, makes a quick turnaround, taking on Juan Manuel Valenzuela Palma, 0-3.

Ramon Marquez, 1-0 1ko takes on Pro Debuting Luis Gomez. Both from Agua Prieta.

Ramses R uiz of Guaymas, Sonora takes on 42 fight veteran Arcadio Salazar of Agua Prieta.

Agua Prieta’s Gael Corral and Jesus Francisco Loreto will both make their professional debuts in a bantamweight tilt.

Agua Prieta’s Guadalupe Quijada Garcia and Jesus Enrique Ahumada will both seek their first victory in a 4 round lightweight fight.

The Main Event for Saturday the 30th will feature the pride of Agua Prieta Roberto “Tito” Valenzuela Jr., 15-2 15ko takes on veteran war horse Cosme Rivera, 42-30-3 29ko of Culiacan, Sinaloa in the 10 round Welterweight battle.

In the 8 round co feature, Jr. Welterweight Omar Tienda, 22-5 15ko of Monterrey, Nuevo León taking on Mario Antonio Macias, 28-22 14ko of Iztacalco, Distrito Federal.

Full undercard

Jonathan Montrel, 8-0 6ko of New Orleans, Louisiana takes on battle tested Misael Ponce Galaz, 14-29-6 10ko of Agua Prieta in a 6 round Jr. Welterweight contest.

Undefeated Bantamweight Emmanuel Rodriguez, 6-0 2ko of Berlin, New Jersey by way of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico takes on Agua Prieta’s Rigo Cruz Cebreros, 2-6.

Kenny Porter lightweight protégé Maliek Montgomery, 5-0 5ko of Macon, Georgia takes on the experienced Marco Antonio Monteros, 9-17-1 2ko of Nacozari, Sonora.

Veterans Joel Juarez, 32-43-2 28ko and Saul Corral, 31-16 20ko meet in a 6 round Welterweight contest.

Light Heavyweight Edgar Valenzuela, 3-0 3ko, who is the younger brother of Main Events Roberto Valenzuela Jr, will take on Martin Rodriguez 4-29 2ko.



Agua Prieta’s Giovanni Garcia, 1-0-1 1ko and Vicente Ramirez, 0-1 meet in 4 round cruiserweight fight.

Sam Crossed, 9-1 5ko of Greenbelt, Maryland looks to get back in the win column taking on Hector Nava, 9-15 3ko, of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California in a 6 round cruiserweight tilt.

Phoenix, Arizona’s Jason Pearson, 1-0 1ko, Adam Stewart, 8-1-1 5ko and Elijah Garcia, 3-0 3ko will seek action.

Pearson takes on Carlos Rodriguez Villegas, 1-1-1 1ko of Agua Prieta in a 4 round cruiserweight fight. Stewart takes on Cristopher Elias Garza, 2-3 1ko of Agua Prieta in a 4 round Heavyweight fight. Garcia will seek action in a 4 round Jr. Middleweight bout against 39 fight veteran Carlos Luzanilla.