Kid Galahad eyes IBF shot, says Eddie Hearn protected Josh Warrington

World title contender Kid Galahad has spoken to WBN regarding the current situation with Eddie Hearn over a mandatory shot at the vacant IBF featherweight title.

Galahad lost out to Josh Warrington via a highly controversial split decision in an earlier meeting with the Leeds man.

The decision was perceived to be so bad that the IBF ordered a rematch between the pair. Subsequently, purse bids had a deadline for last week.

Eddie Hearn and Warrington pulled the plug on the auction at the eleventh hour and decided to relinquish the belt.

EDDIE HEARN DIALOGUE

Disillusioned about missing out on the chance to prove he won the first fight, Galahad revealed that talks with Hearn had ceased a while ago.

“I was in dialogue with Eddie building up to it (the purse bid),” Galahad pointed out exclusively to World Boxing News.

“I kept telling Eddie I wanted to fight him. Eddie kept telling me that Josh refuses to fight me.

“When we invoked our rights for purse bids, that’s when the dialogue dried up.

“Eddie knows I wanted to fight him just like Eddie knows who won the first fight. He knows I won the first fight.

“He had to protect the Leeds ‘Worrier’ from facing a real champions mentality because he knew he was about to get Gala-had!”

VACANT IBF SHOT

Asked if he now expects to fight for the vacant title, Galahad responded: “Of course. Let’s hope it can be Jazza Dickens, and he doesn’t chase that WBO route.

“I won’t be surprised in the slightest if he does. Jazza is a game fighter and a good guy- I like him.

“We have sparred many rounds together and obviously had our first fight some years back. His mate Anthony Bellew is talking a good game like he will take him down the IBF route but he does love to talk.







“The management behind him may have the final say, and they have a good working relationship with Top Rank and ESPN.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Jazza take that road instead vs. Navarette. Either way, I will stay read and be prepared for whoever the IBF orders and whoever steps up.

“I’m sure there are some real game fighters out there who wouldn’t hide from an IBF world title shot with that real champions mentality,” he concluded.

