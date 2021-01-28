Don King blamed as WBA heavyweight champ is prevented from fighting

WBA heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr is laying blame at the door of promoter Don King for the collapse of his latest bout.

Charr was poised to battle mandatory challenger Trevor Bryan, an ill-fated event from the beginning.

The World Boxing Association caused mass confusion as yet another ridiculous situation arose.

‘Regular’ title holder Charr, the champion since 2017 without defending it, was ready to defend against Bryan.

Struggling with his visa and not in the right frame of mind due to pressure from King, Charr felt let down by the WBA.

Silence has fallen over the whole event as Charr claims forces are conspiring against him to take away the meaningless belt.

The 36-year-old believes an announcement will be made at the eleventh hour pitting Bryan against another King fighter in Bermane Stiverne.

Ex-WBC champion Stiverne had been pitted against Christopher Lovejoy on the card at first. That was until Lovejoy stated he’d never heard anything regarding the fight.

Lovejoy subsequently couldn’t agree with King about the battle. The disagreement came only after Lovejoy learning of the contest when seeing his name on the poster.

The whole even has subsequently turned into a complete shambles. WBA officials still haven’t made a ruling or been transparent in any way, shape, or form.

This latest development comes on the back of Charr, outlining earlier in the week that he expected to face Anthony Joshua next if he defeated Bryan.

Despite Joshua talking to Tyson Fury about an undisputed heavyweight encounter, Charr said he would push through his mandatory after this weekend.

That chance has now gone as more time elapses on his continued inactivity.

Releasing a statement, Charr has come out fighting.

“Entry to the United States was imminent. We settled all formalities,” said the Diamond Boy information.

“Only a valid P1 visa stood in the way of the planned fight between Mahmoud Charr and Trevor Bryan in the USA.

“This was also already organized and could have been granted without further ado. But since Don King Productions still refuses to sign a valid fight contract and send it back to EC Boxing, they cannot provide any confirmation for the venue/

“The US consulate in Frankfurt was able to arrange the handing over the visa. The consulate announced it in writing.”







DON KING BLAMED

EC Boxing aimed further blame at King.

“This is the preliminary climax of an odyssey in which Don King left no doubt from the start that his interest in this fight never existed.

“Although he had made himself responsible in his fight contract and wanted to take care of the visa situation and other organizational matters, it was Charr and EC Boxing who took the reins of action and got everything in motion.

“This also includes the necessary medical tests. All of which were complete. And that although the other side never signed the combat contract.

“Despite all these additional efforts, although these fell into the area of ​​responsibility of Don King Productions, the missing signature ultimately tips the scales.

“So the fight in Florida scheduled for Friday will not take place.

“Charr and EC Boxing are incredibly disappointed with this development. We want a solution soon, also from the WBA.

“It is clear that soon, a world championship fight with the participation of the ‘Diamond Boy’ will take place.”

A predictable outcome. King is yet to confirm if Trevor Bryan will still fight. And if Stiverne will be the opponent.

