Don’t confuse boxing’s best young heavyweight with Jarrell Miller

America has a new heavyweight star in the making as Jared Anderson rips through the early stages of his career without putting a foot wrong.

But don’t confuse Anderson with Jarrell Miller.

Anderson carries the label ‘Big Baby’ – a tag the 21-year-old had taken as his own – even before Miller’s exile due to positive drug tests.

Now, as only one with the moniker remains, Anderson declared himself the one and only.

Since turning pro in October 2019, a move Anderson initially stated wouldn’t happen after winning the US National Title in 2017. The prospect hasn’t looked back.

Seven wins, five in the first round, and all by knockout prove enough of his intentions.

Signed to one of the best in Top Rank, the sky is the limit for Anderson. He has also spent time sparring the best in the division in WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Discussing his link-up in an interview at the time, Anderson knows it will help him immensely.

“It was a huge confidence boost for me,” Anderson told Yahoo Sports. “It let me know where I am in this boxing business and how far I’ve come.

“I learned what it takes at the very highest level. And it was great because it was all family, all love, no infractions, just all great times.

“We taught each other stuff, and we had fun together.”

HEAVYWEIGHT RUN

On his progression, Anderson added: “Every fight is important, and you can’t go into a fight putting more emphasis on it than on others.

“I prepared myself the best I can, and now I want to perform the way I have prepared. I’m coming to win, and at the end of the day, that’s what matters to me.

“Win the fight, do the things we worked on, show progress, and get home and get back at it.

“I’m not looking to prove anything or get some big fancy KO or whatever. I just want to win and establish that I have made progress since the last time people saw me.







“I think I’m going to shock a lot of people, to be honest with you. They’re going to see me and say, ‘Wow, where did that kid come from?’

“I feel like people who have seen me before are going to be amazed at how far I’ve come.”

Anderson is due back in the ring over the coming months as he bids to improve on his ‘best young heavyweight’ tag in 2021.

His distinct ring-walk outfits mean you won’t be able to miss him.

