Manny Pacquiao opens a huge favorite to defeat young star Ryan Garcia

Stephanie Trapp

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has opened as a huge favored to defeat Ryan Garcia if their proposed fight goes ahead in the coming months.

The eight-weight champion is at short odds with bookmakers. These fractions come to the fore despite Pacquiao being 42 years of age and out for eighteen months due to Covid.

Garcia, 22, confirmed the fight would go down earlier this week. Pacquiao is yet to respond to ‘King Ry.’

SportsBettingDime.com believe there’s some merit in Manny Pacquiao vs. Ryan Garcia to establish an opening odds on the fight.

They see the ‘Pacman’ fending off the challenge of the younger contender

MANNY PACQUIAO vs. RYAN GARCIA ODDS

Manny Pacquiao -140

Ryan Garcia +110

Odds provided by SportsBettingDime.com.

GARCIA on SOCIAL

Announcing the bout, Garcia told his millions of Instagram followers that the clash was on.

He stated: “A dream turned reality. It’s an honor to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao.

“I will always respect what you did in and out of the ring. Here’s to the best man winning (this fight).

“It would be impossible to get to everyone. But I want to say ‘thank you’ for the support from the beginning when I was that kid in the garage in Victorville. To now this.

“The journey continues. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”







Pacquiao has not acknowledged Garcia since. He’s only offered thoughts on the anniversary of Kobe Bryants’ death, and one other quote since Garcia went public.

“Much dreaming and many words are meaningless. Therefore fear God,” said the Filipino Senator.

Whether the fight has hit a snag or if Garcia jumped the gun, we are yet to establish fully.

If it happens, it may well take place at super lightweight, with the pair moving up and down a division each.

