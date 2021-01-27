AIBA hope Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships take place in Kielce this April

AIBA Youth Men’s and Women’s Championships takes place in Kielce, Poland on April 10-24. The country confirmed its willingness to host the tournament as scheduled at the highest level and in accordance with all the safety measures.

AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev visited Poland on January 23rd for official meeting with the Polish Boxing Association President, Mr. Grzegorz Nowaczek, who duly informed the AIBA President about the status of the preparation work for the competitions.

‘It is understandable that the global pandemic situation is of concern for everybody, but the Local Organizing Committee will have a full support of the Polish government and Sports Ministry, which will allow the entrance of the participants without any restrictions. The only requirement is the negative results of the COVID-19 test,’ Mr. Kremlev claimed.

He also added that there is a lot of work done by Poland.

‘The Polish Boxing Association continues to work hard towards hosting the event on the scheduled dates, April 10 – 24, 2021, and AIBA is determined to render all the necessary help to make it a success even in these difficult times. In current circumstances giving up all the work that has already been done is easy, but I believe that together we are strong enough to ensure that all safety measures are taken into consideration to protect our athletes and give them a long-waited-for opportunity to compete at the international level,’ the AIBA President said.