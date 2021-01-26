Manny Pacquiao yet to respond despite Ryan Garcia fight announcement

Hogan / Trapp Fotos

Manny Pacquiao has failed to back Ryan Garcia’s claims the pair will fight later in 2021 in a proposed super lightweight showdown.

The Filipino Senator took prominence in a very public announcement by the lightweight star on Monday. Pacquiao or his representative Audie Attar is yet to respond.

Since commenting on Dustin Poirier tucking prospective opponent Conor McGregor into bed, Pacquaio has only briefly made a statement on his faith.

“Much dreaming and many words are meaningless. Therefore fear God,” said the ‘Pacman.’

Previously, Garcia had whipped the sport into a frenzy by confirming the fight was on.

He stated: “A dream turned reality. It’s an honor to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao.

“I will always respect what you did in and out of the ring. Here’s to the best man winning (this fight).”

“It would be impossible to get to everyone. But I want to say ‘thank you’ for the support from the beginning when I was that kid in the garage in Victorville. To now this.

“The journey continues. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

There’s been nothing to report since then. Even Oscar De La Hoya has not reacted to what should be the best news in a long time for his team.

It’s a super-fight in the making of the old guard versus the new. It could be the boost Garcia needs to push his boxing career to the same status as his social media presence.

MANNY PACQUIAO DANGER

The trouble for Garcia is real, though. It’s not as if Pacquiao is on the wane and faded at the age of 42.

Pacquiao is still at the top of his game and will begin as a huge favorite for the fight – once it gets over the line.







Las Vegas would be the perfect arena for Pacquiao vs. Garcia – possibly in July once vaccination United States efforts have the pandemic under more control.

Even if Garcia loses, his star will rise in a similar way to Canelo Alvarez when he fought and lost to Floyd Mayweather at 23.

There’s only one way to reach those kinds of heights. And that’s to beat or face those who paved the way for you.

We await official confirmation, but it should be some event.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.