Dillian Whyte talks Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr. offer and Tyson Fury

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte joined the Ak and Barak show this week on Sirius XM and, as usual, had a lot to say on Andy Ruiz Jr. and the rest.

‘The Bodysnatcher’ aired his views on Deontay Wilder, Ruiz Jr., and Tyson Fury. Also, running the rule over his rematch with Alexander Povetkin and prospects for the future.

Whyte is due to battle Povetkin on March 6th, provided the UK can allow medical staff to break from the pandemic to attend the event.

Below are snippets from the chat, which is available in full on Sirius XM or DAZN.

-He argues it’s better to train in Portugal, where he can focus on training.

WILDER

-The most significant thing in his career is him and Wilder going back and forth. Whyte notes the back and forth was personal and noted it’s disappointing that Wilder avoided the fight for so long.

-He says Fury’s comments are bull—.

-Whyte doesn’t think he overlooked Povetkin. He notes he is a great fighter and says he knows how tough Povetkin is. He says he brings the energy no matter who he fights.

-Whyte notes he had a few technical issues in his fights but says he doesn’t think he has to change much. He states his shots hurt his opponent even when they were not landing right.

-Whyte notes the fans have come to expect proper fights from him. He argues you can’t just sit and cry about how things are.

Dillian says Fury’s situation is still as muddy as the last time he sat down with them. He says he doesn’t know or care about other fights.

-He is completely focused on his own fights. Whyte notes if he beats Povetkin and Fury he would have fought and beat the best.







ANDY RUIZ JR

-He notes they offered Ruiz 7 or 8 million to fight and says he doesn’t know what’s wrong with some of them. He says, “So what if you lost a few fights as long as your fighting the best?”

