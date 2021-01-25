Manny Pacquiao finds a new opponent, sadly it’s not Floyd Mayweather

The boat has been missed on a second fight between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather despite the former’s latest bout falling apart.

Pacquiao moved on from Conor McGregor within hours of the Irishman getting pummeled by Dustin Poirier to the canvas on UFC Fight Island.

Despite an agreement between Pacquiao and McGregor to square-off later this year in a match-up described by manager Audie Attar as ‘inevitable,’ Poirier’s win ended talks.

It became a highly unviable event on the back of McGregor’s lousy defeat and subsequent ridicule.

Quickly noticing the downturn, Pacquiao is due to battle young lightweight star Ryan Garcia in an apparent catchweight clash.

Mayweather was seemingly never in the running.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Garcia made a swift announcement to his millions of social media fans, although Pacquiao has so far stopped short of doing the same.

The Golden Boy promoted WBC interim champion said: “A dream turned reality.

“It’s an honor to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out of the ring. Here’s to the best man winning (this fight).”

As Pacquiao has been campaigning at welterweight of later and Garcia is a bonafide 135-pounder, they could meet in the middle.

The pair could battle at super-lightweight if the event is to stay in the realms of professional boxing. Rumors have already begun that the contest will be an exhibition.

With Pacquiao still active, it could only really be a fully-fledged contest at 140-pounds. The Filipino Senator does possess the WBA title at his old weight too.

Whatever the case may be, Garcia is excited to begin training for the fight of his life at just 22 years old.

“It would be impossible to get to everyone. But I want to say ‘thank you’ for the support from the beginning when I was that kid in the garage in Victorville. To now this.

“The journey continues. I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” stated Garcia.







GERVONTA DAVIS

Garcia’s intentions to face Pacquiao mean his promise to take on lightweight rival Gervonta Davis will not come to fruition.

‘King Ry’ even appeared on Mike Tyson’s Podcast to call out Davis. That encounter will now make way for the Pacquiao collision.

So, when and where does Pacquiao vs. Garcia happen?

Well, a regular date for Pacquiao in April looks to be off due to time constraints. July, Pacquiao’s second usual date in the calendar, seems far more likely.

We wait for the official announcement, but Las Vegas is the early favorite to host.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Pacquiao vs. McGregor falling apart would have been an ideal moment to resurrect a rematch with Floyd Mayweather for many.

Reports that Mayweather’s ‘special exhibition’ comeback faces a delay could have been the time to strike for Pacquiao.

A money-spinning return with the five-weight world champion would have been the only way Pacquiao could have made anywhere near the kind of purse he wanted.

He intended to help his country get over Covid-19. Battling Garcia comes with a much smaller paycheck.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.