No fact-check needed: Vlogger in for a world of hurt vs. Floyd Mayweather

UFC / Mark Robinson

Boxing’s finest and former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather takes on a vlogger in his next fight, and needless to say, we all know what the outcome will be.

Mayweather uses his considerable clout in the sport to take on a ‘social media influencer’ who made his name from playing computer games in his bedroom and making controversial, sometimes distasteful videos.

It’s going to be a one-sided mauling. Anyone who tells you any different is either lying or has no clue what combat sports are.

The best fighter in a generation going up against a windmill swinging car park puncher is a bonafide no-contest. WBN has said this from day one.

UFC boss Dana White has now joined the party in stating Mayweather will drop this bum like a bad habit, fifty-pounds weight advantage or not.

We concur.

Speaking to TMZ ahead of Conor McGregor getting tucked in by Dustin Poirier on Saturday night, White didn’t hold back.

“Listen, I understand these kids want to make some money, and they do what they’ve gotta do,” pointed out White. “Say what they’ve gotta say to try to get in there and make money.

“This is going to be such a one-sided, ridiculous ass-whooping, it’s not even going to be funny. It’s going to be. It’s going to be bad.

“I don’t dislike either one of these kids (YouTuber and his brother). I don’t know these kids, and I don’t dislike these kids. They’re doing their thing. Good for them. They’re trying to make some money, whatever.

“But if Floyd Mayweather really shows up and goes in there and fights this kid, it’s gonna be an ass-whooping like nobody has ever seen before.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER SPEED

He continued: “(YouTuber) is going to find out what speed is.

“Speed is power. When you get hit with s–t you don’t see coming, and Floyd Mayweather starts putting it on you, it’s not even going to be a fight. It’s going to be ridiculous.

“It’s going to be the worst a—whooping you’ve ever seen.

“Take the size difference and all the other things. It’s going to look like what a grown man can do to his kid.”

Would you pay $59.99 to see that? – Maybe Floyd Mayweather is on to something after all?

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.