Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders, Deontay Wilder vs Dillian Whyte for 2021?

Stacey Verbeek / Mark Robinson

Canelo Alvarez could re-engage plans to fight Billy Joe Saunders on Cinco de Mayo, while Deontay Wilder is in line for a WBC interim title shot.

That’s promoter Eddie Hearn’s view. He wants to see both bouts make it over the line in the coming weeks.

Canelo is getting his mandatory out of the way next month to be ready for his usual Las Vegas date. The Mexican superstar had Saunders penciled in for the same weekend last year.

That fight fell apart due to Covid-19. Hearn believes he can resurrect the bout after he began working with Canelo.

Regarding Deontay Wilder, WBN has covered the WBC situation over the past few days.

As Wilder retained the number one spot in the Ratings and Tyson Fury is no longer an option, the World Boxing Council could order the winner of Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 to battle the American.

It seems the only viable reason to keep Wilder on the top spot. Povetkin being interim champion should have elevated him to the mandatory position. It didn’t.

Therefore, Wilder facing the rematch winner – which Hearn sees being his fighter in Whyte, is a strong possibility.

“I think we’re in a good spot when it comes to getting Canelo back on DAZN,” said Hearn when he predicted what eventually transpired to Sirius XM.

“I think we need to have an announcement this week as Canelo vs. Yildirim is on for about six weeks from now.

“Hopefully, we see an announcement from Canelo this week, and hopefully, we’re a part of it.

“This is Billy Joe Saunders’ chance to dare to be great in May. It’s a wonderful fight for him and Canelo.”







DEONTAY WILDER

On Wilder vs. Whyte, he added: “I can’t ignore the size of a possible Whyte-Wilder fight if Dillian is to beat Alex Povetkin.

“If Whyte can’t get a title shot, I love the Wilder fight for Dillian.”

Concluding on Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney in the future, Hearn said: “Ryan Garcia is great for boxing, but he needs to fight Devin Haney.”

Garcia seems to have snagged an unlikely clash with Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino Senator is yet to confirm himself, though.

