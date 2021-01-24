Eddie Hearn’s British fighter record on US soil is not as bad as you think

Michelle Farsi

World Boxing News decided to dissect Eddie Hearn’s record taking UK fighters to US soil after the Matchroom boss labeled himself the biggest promoter ‘globally’ recently.

Taken aback by the statement, which is based firmly on how many different countries Hearn has staged fights in, not the quality of the shows – WBN delved a little deeper.

Singling out only those higher-profile world title fights, WBN expected to see a significant losing record boasted by Hearn.

Memory serving, there aren’t many noticeable wins by British fighters on US soil over the past decade since the Essex man was put in charge by his dad.

Kell Brook’s win over Shawn Porter is a big standout victory. Apart from that, there isn’t too much for Hearn to write home about.

But what became quickly apparent, Hearn has been consistent in giving his UK fighters the exposure – even more so over the past few years.

Hearn has won eleven of the 26 bouts selected as the primary efforts to secure triumphs in America and lost fifteen.

Far closer than we thought.

From his first big win when somehow dragging Darren Barker to a world title in 2013, Hearn has always seen making it stateside as the big dream.

Through his deal with DAZN, the 41-year-old continues his attempts to conquer across the Atlantic.

Barker’s win was backed up by Brook a year later before a string of big wins followed for James DeGale, Jamie McDonnell, and Lee Selby during British boxing’s golden era.

The first loos came when Omar Figueroa defeated Ricky Burns before a bad 2017 hit, and they then came thick and fast.

Luke Campbell, Stephen Smith, and Scott Quigg were part of a two-year spell when Hearn couldn’t buy a win.

Kal Yafai helped stop the rot before a string of losses for Callum Johnson, Gavin McDonnell, James Tennyson, Rocky Fielding, and Anthony Crolla led to the biggest one of all.

In June 2019, Eddie Hearn’s golden goose was battered by Andy Ruiz Jr. in New York. The shocking loss threw AJ and Hearn’s long-term US future in doubt.

Luckily for Hearn, Ruiz Jr. weighed in like a sumo wrestler for the rematch, and Joshua was able to coast to redemption.

Two Brits did win on the undercard, though. Callum Smith and Yafai once again.

A few months later, Billy Joe Saunders came to town and won. But since then, Hearn has lost his last four.

Roman Gonzalez dethroned Yafai. Jay Harris lost on the same card.

Smith then lost to Canelo before Campbell was beaten again, this time by Ryan Garcia.

EDDIE HEARN US RECORD WITH BRITS

Oct 2011 – Sergio Martinez bt Darren Barker

August 2013 – Darren Barker bt Daniel Geale

Aug 2014 – Kell Brook bt Shawn Porter

May 2015 – James DeGale bt Andre Dirrell

Jamie McDonnell bt Tomoki Kameda

Omar Figueroa bt Ricky Burns

Sept 2015 – Jamie McDonnell bt Tomoki Kameda

Oct 2015 – Lee Selby bt Fernando Montiel

April 2016 – James DeGale bt Rogelio Medina

Sept 2017 – Jorge Linares bt Luke Campbell

Dec 2017 – Francisco Vargas bt Stephen Smith

March 2018 – Oscar Valdez bt Scott Quigg







DAZN ERA

May 2018 – Kal Yafai bt David Carmona

Oct 2018 – Artur Beterbiev bt Callum Johnson

Daniel Roman bt Gavin McDonnell

Oct 2018 – Tevin Farmer bt James Tennyson

Dec 2018 – Canelo bt Rocky Fielding

April 2019 – Vasyl Lomachenko bt Anthony Crolla

June 2019 – Andy Ruiz Jr. bt Anthony Joshua

Callum Smith bt Hassan N’Dam

June 2019 – Kal Yafai bt Norbelto Jimenez

Nov 2019 – Billy Joe Saunders bt Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Feb 2020 – Roman Gonzalez bt Kal Yafai

Julio Cesar Martinez bt Jay Harris

December 2020 – Canelo bt Callum Smith

Jan 2021 – Ryan Garcia bt Luke Campbell

There’s plenty of time for Eddie Hearn to improve on that record.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay