Deontay Wilder: The Andy Ruiz Jr., WBC and WBA Road to Redemption

Heavyweight Deontay Wilder can turn his career around after allegations of being a sore loser, according to former middleweight king Bernard Hopkins.

Wilder lost for the first time in his career against Tyson Fury almost a year ago. Since then, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has been the subject of ridicule for his wild conspiracy theories for the reverse.

Fury’s gloves loaded, floppy, his water was spiked, or his corner wanted him to lose were all bandied around alongside his heavy suit statement.

The latter was simply a dressing room misunderstanding allegedly leaked to the media, to be fair to Wilder.

Eleven months on, and the 35-year-old is working on the finer points of his comeback. Several also-ran opponents are in the pipeline as Wilder prepares to get back in the win column.

Eventually, a fight for the WBC interim title or a clash with Andy Ruiz Jr. is there to earn.

Hopkins, who knows all about fighting against adversity, offered a warning to Wilder about his comments while at the same time backing his compatriot to win a world title again.

“When you’re saying things you can’t prove, you become now a sore loser,” Hopkins told Fight Hub TV.

“The main thing is this Wilder has got a lot of talent left. I still believe in him.

“The landscape out today. Deontay Wilder can become heavyweight champion of the world again if he chooses to be that.

“If he’s not content on being who he became and the money he’s made so far.

“Now he’s got to start building his legacy. The great Muhammad Ali lost. The great Sugar Ray Robinson lost.

“There are more great fighters that lost and came back, and we wouldn’t forget their names because of what they’ve done after that L.

“So that’s to Wilder if he ever sees it,” he added.

DEONTAY WILDER REDEMPTION

The biggest puncher in the division by far, the excitement factor remains with Wilder every time he steps into that ring.

It only takes on detonation of his fists, and Wilder can take out anyone in the blink of an eye – ask Tyson Fury about that.

Therefore, retirement is not an option for the Alabama slammer and we should see him back in action before the second half of the year.







Ultimately, facing the undisputed winner of Fury vs. Anthony Joshua will be the target. It’s going to be a long road back, though.

As WBN previously outlined, Fury and Joshua are having two bouts before moving on to Oleksander Usyk or Joe Joyce.

The WBA will then order their mandatory taking the titles into 2023. Mahmoud Charr and Trevor Bryan fight for that chance next week.

Wilder would have to push for a meeting against the eventual WBA ‘regular’ champion to fast forward that time-lapse.

