Sampson Boxing want an immediate Jose Nunez vs. Aram Avagyan rematch

Sampson Lewkowicz, promoter of undefeated Panamanian super featherweight Jose “Magnifico” Nunez (11-0-2, 4 KOs), says a rematch must happen between his fighter and Armenia’s Aram Avagyan (10-0-2, 4 KOs).

The pair of hard-nosed prospects fought to an action-packed eight-round majority draw this week in the co-main event of Wednesday night’s edition of ShoBox: The New Generation from Mohegan Sun Arena, as Judge Peter Hary had it 77-75 in favor of the Panamanian, but was overruled by Tom Carusone and John McKaie, who both scored the exciting fight 76-76. Showtime’s unofficial scorer Steve Farhood scored it 77-75 in favor of Nunez.

Lewkowicz, who places no blame at the feet of the judges, says there’s only one way to establish who is the better fighter between the two warriors… they have to do it again.

“I don’t blame the judges,” said Lewkowicz, “it was a close fight and difficult to score, but after his tremendous performance, my fighter deserves another chance for a victory,” said Lewkowicz. “A draw leaves no clear winner, so they must fight again.”

According to Lewkowicz, Avagyan and his team have an open invitation to do it again on any of his upcoming televised shows.

“It was a great fight and I congratulate both fighters, but I want to do this again as soon as possible,” said Lewkowicz, “The fans deserve to see them put on another great show and the only way to solve who is better is by doing a rematch.”

Lewkowicz says he hopes Team Avagyan have the same mindset and looks forward to beginning negotiations with them.