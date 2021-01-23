Ronald Johnson to battle Raphael Zumbano on Charr vs. Bryan undercard

American Dreams Presents have teamed up with Don King Productions to add a special heavyweight attraction to Don King’s January 29th pay-per-view. The event takes place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The card is headlined by the WBA heavyweight showdown pitting Manuel Charr against Trevor Bryan. In the co-feature bout Beibut Shumenov and Raphael Murphy will fight for the WBA cruiserweight title.

American Dream Presents’ CEO Ronald Johnson will appear on the pay-per-view portion of the undercard against veteran heavyweight Raphael Zumbano.

“I want to face the winner of Charr-Bryan and what better way to get ready for that fight than to be on this undercard. I don’t really care who wins but may the best man win and give me my shot next,” The heavyweight veteran stated.

In order for a title fight to become a possibility, Johnson knows he must take care of the task at hand and is 100% focused on his upcoming opponent.

“Zumbano is a guy who has been in with most of the top heavyweights and I know he is going to come right after me. He’s known for being very durable and tough. I plan on putting on a show for all the fans that will be tuning in,” said Johnson.

“This is just the first step. We are taking it one step at a time and we won’t stop until we win a world title,” Johnson explained.

Both Johnson and Love have been out of the ring since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans on making up for lost time with a big year in 2021.

This will also be the legendary Don King’s first event in several years and Johnson said it has been great working with him.

“Don King is one of the greatest promoters of all time. He has promoted several of the top names in the sport over the past 50 years. It is a pleasure doing business with him. January 29th can’t come soon enough. I can’t wait until I get my hand raised,” Johnson stated.

“Boxing can be a lonely sport, support is key to getting to this opportunity of where I am in my career right now. That’s why I’m so thankful for my long time partner Ronn Bailey who has always believed in me and even built me a private gym 10 years ago. He’s always talked highly of Mr. King and he approved of me doing business with Mr. King.”