Boxing Results: Argentina and Japan – January 22, 2021

World Boxing News provides boxing results and reports from Argentina and Japan on January 22, 2021.

Maipu, Argentina: Welter: Brian Chaves (12-0) W TEC DEC 8 Franco Ocampo (13-2).

Southpaw Chaves rebounds from his first pro loss and wins the WBA Fedebol title with a split technical verdict over champion Ocampo.

A right in the opening round sent Ocampo into the ropes, which prevented him from going down, so the referee gave him a standing count.

Ocampo fired back to shake Chaves in the second, but a series of punches put Ocampo down. He survived only to suffer a cut over his right eye in a clash of heads in the third.

Ocampo worked his way into the fight, and in the eighth, he knocked Chaves off balance with a right, and Chaves put his gloves on the canvas to avoid going down.

Chaves also lost a point for a deliberate butt, making it a 10-7 round for Ocampo. Before the round ended, the referee called the doctor to examine Ocampo’s cut, and it was ruled too serious for Ocampo to continue.

The fight was decided on the scorecards with two judges going for Chaves on 76-75 and 75-73 and the other 75-74 for Ocampo.

First fight for Chaves since being halted in one round by Jeremias Ponce in October 2017. Ocampo had won his last ten fights,

Tokyo, Japan: Super Feather: Kosuke Saka (21-5) W TKO 6 Takuya Watanabe (37-10-1). Super Bantam: Gakuya Furuhashi (27-8-1) W TKO 9 Yusaku Kuga (19-5-1) .

Saka vs. Watanabe

Saka made a successful first defense of the Japanese title with a stoppage of experienced Watanabe.

Saka took the lead early with his aggressive approach. Watanabe struggled to get into the fight, but a clash of heads opened a cut over Saka’s left eye in the fourth.

Saka survived a doctor’s inspection and was in charge in the fifth, with the open scoring showing him 49-46 in front on all three cards.

Watanabe tried to fight to Saka, but a monstrous right shook him badly, and when he went down under a shower of punches, the referee immediately stopped the fight.

Eighteenth inside the distance win for Sato. First inside the distance loss for Watanabe, who is 0-3 in Japanese title fights and may now retire.







Furuhashi vs. Kuga

Furuhashi scores a come from behind victory as he halts champion Kuga in the ninth round.

Kuga was piling forward in a fast start, putting Furuhashi under pressure, with Furuhashi looking to stay inside and punch with Kuga.

The first three rounds went to Kuga clearly, but from the fourth, Furuhashi was battling back strongly, and in the fifth, Kuga looked to be wilting.

After five rounds, the scores had two judges having Kuga up 48-47, and the third had Kuga in front 48-47.

They exchanged heavy punches through the sixth and seventh. Kuga just having the edge.

As Kuga seemed to tire in the eighth, he was shaken by a big uppercut just before the bell and only just survived the round.

Furuhashi jumped on Kuga and floored him at the start of the ninth.

Kuga beat the count but was lurching around the ring under Furuhashi’a’s attack, and the fight was stopped.

The 33-year-old Furuhashi wins a National title at his third attempt. Kuga was making the second defense of the title in his second spell as champion.

Boxing reporter Eric Armit is a contributor to World Boxing News.