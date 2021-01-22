George Foreman detonates on Mike Tyson – ‘He was no danger to me!’

World Boxing Council

Former heavyweight champion and the oldest man ever to claim the crown, George Foreman, has dropped a bombshell on his rivalry with Mike Tyson.

The pair never met in the ring despite Foreman returning from an imposed decade-long exile during the late 1980s.

At the time, Tyson was at the peak of his powers and could have conceivably given Foreman a shot in the early 1990s or fought him after being released from prison.

Foreman has always stated his belief that Tyson took advice from his team not to face him.

Taking his thoughts even further, ‘Big George’ now says Tyson’s size and style wouldn’t have made a dent in him anyway.

Asked for his thoughts on the whole Tyson saga, Foreman responded to a fan.

“When Muhammad Ali told you to stay away from Mike Tyson, do you think it was cause he thought Mike would think of beat you?

“Or inside, do you think Ali knew you would of beat him. So he told you to stay away from him. He was Cus D’Amato’s friend, and your style is dangerous for Tyson’s?

Correcting the question, Foreman answered: “Ali never told me to stay away from Tyson.

“He did say “Tyson can punch like a Blankety Blank.” He was really impressed with Mike. But for me, they (heavyweights like Tyson) were real fast (small with muscles) and of no danger to me.”







MIKE TYSON ADVICE

Foreman’s emphatic statement, who fought Tyson’s big rival, Evander Holyfield, in 1991, comes as many argue he gave ‘The Real Deal’ more trouble than ‘Iron’ Mike.

Whatever the case is, Foreman certainly isn’t endeared to Tyson in any shape or form. He even advised Tyson to put a proposed trilogy exhibition with Holyfield in the bin.

Foreman’s advice comes as Tyson was stopped twice by Holyfield when they met. And after Tyson revealed plans to delay the third installment until Holyfield is 59 years old.

Unequivocal with his guidance on the matter, Foreman told Tyson: “With this one, Mike should let sleeping dogs lie.”

Tyson returned to action last November and is due back in the ring in a Middle East event in the coming months.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.