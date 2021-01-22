Floyd Mayweather protege labels himself ‘Pretty Boy’ reincarnated

@realdevinhaney

Lightweight star Devin Haney believes his current career status and style of fighting places him as the new ‘Pretty Boy’ successor to Floyd Mayweather.

Haney, who holds the WBC championship secondary to Teofimo Lopez’s ‘Franchise’ version, has been making waves over the past couple of years.

The 22-year-old is now part of a ‘New Fab Four’ at 135 pounds, including Lopez, Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia.

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the pair will eventually meet inside the ropes very soon. However, Haney is not thought to be close to reaching an agreement with any for his next bout.

Super-confident in his own ability, though, Haney is not holding back with predictions of where he can take his career.

“I’m Pretty Boy Floyd reincarnated,” he declared. “Do the research due to the similarities in style and career,” he added.

Previously, Haney had outlined his intentions to be the first billionaire in the sport, but Mayweather may have already beaten him to it.

His initial goal is to rack up some title defenses.

“ Title defenses show a lot about what kind of fighter you really are,” said Haney.

“I don’t care how you won it or who you won it from…can you defend the world title against all challengers? That’s what I represent as a throwback champion.

“You can have a strategy to get there, but when you become a champion, you become a target. Tank Davis, Teofimo Lopez, and Ryan Garcia are all great potential opponents for me.

“I’d rather fight sooner than later. But they have to feel the same way about me.

“I have a goal to be the first billionaire boxer and to do that. I have to put forth billion-dollar performances.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER MENTOR

Lopez was recently voted WBN Fighter of the Year in a record-breaking vote. He also picked up the WBN Young Fighter of the Year nod and Pound for Pound Breakthrough.

At present, all roads to the top of the division lie through Lopez, who has to face mandatory George Kambosos Jr. next.

Furthermore- provided he wins, Haney, Tank, and Garcia should follow in the next eighteen months.

Guided by his mentor, Floyd Mayweather – with whom he’s trained regularly in Las Vegas, the sky is the limit for Haney.

