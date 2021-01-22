How can Deontay Wilder earn a world heavyweight title shot before 2023?

Amanda Westcott / Top Rank

Deontay Wilder will miss out on fighting for another heavyweight championship after a successful conclusion with the WBO and his primary rivals.

Boxing is on the verge of securing the first undisputed heavyweight title clash for a generation after all the pieces of the puzzle began to fall into place.

Not only are things going smoothly between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, but the WBO mandatory situation is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren gave an update regarding talks with the World Boxing Organization. It seems Usyk has agreed on a deal to wait to allow the two Fury vs. Joshua fights to play out.

Usyk was vital to making a deal for all the belts a reality. Without the Ukrainian, the WBO may have needed to act and strip Joshua of the crown.

If they did that, Wilder would have a concrete target to aim for with his comeback on the horizon.

Not so, according to Warren, who is hopeful of Usyk facing his top division puncher Joe Joyce, possibly in a two-fight deal of their own.

That way, both are kept busy until Fury and Joshua end their rivalry later in 2021.

“We are working on, at the moment, Usyk and Joe Joyce,” Warren told talkSPORT.

“I think the WBO will order that as an ‘interim’ title fight, so we are working hard to make that happen.

“The eventual winner of the two fights between Tyson and AJ will have to defend against Joyce or Usyk, or vacate the belt,” he added.

US promoter Bob Arum, who represents Fury stateside, remains hopeful he could snap Usyk up before it happens.

“He is out of his contract with Matchroom,” said Arum. “The only contract he has with Matchroom is they make him a Joshua fight. Otherwise, he is free.

“So his manager Egis Klimas, the same manager as (Vasyl) Lomachenko and a lot of the other fighters that fight for me, I would love to have Usyk as part of my group.”

DEONTAY WILDER

The winner of Usyk vs. Joyce will be in line for their shot at the undisputed heavyweight crown in the first quarter of 2022.

Next week’s clash between Mahmoud Charr and Trevor Bryan for the WBA ‘regular’ strap would then be next during the second half of 2022.

By 2023, the IBF will undoubtedly want their number one contender to be next. This scenario means all championships are off the menu until at least late 2023.

That means for champion Wilder, who was contracted for an immediate shot at the WBC title until Fury moved on, an abyss in the title department.

There is a possibility Wilder could work his way to the WBA mandatory spot by attempting to face the winner of Charr vs. Bryan. Although it’s highly doubtful either would want to risk their shot at the undisputed title by giving the colossal puncher a shot.

The American realistically faces a huge void in search of a title. He’ll be 38 by the time it all plays out.







HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE TIMELINE

June/July 2021 – Fury vs. Joshua

Nov/Dec 2021 – Fury vs. Joshua II

Apr/May 2022 – Fury/Joshua vs. Usyk/Joyce

Late 2022 – Fury/Joshua/Usyk/Joyce vs. Charr/Bryan

Early 2023 – IBF mandatory

Late 2023 – Possible Deontay Wilder chance

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.