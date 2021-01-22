Adrien Broner opens up on drinking, depression and blowing $20k a night

@adrienbroner / PBC

Boxing bad boy Adrien Broner has opened up on his lengthy spell out of the ring as ‘The Problem’ partied his troubles away night after night.

The 31-year-old sank into a deep depression. Battling plenty of demons while at the same time hemorrhaged money left, right, and center.

On the back of losing to eight-weight great Manny Pacquiao in January 2019, and without a win since 2017, Broner could see no future in the sport.

A hefty paycheck from the Pacquiao fight allowed Broner to live the way he wanted to for the past two years or so. But things have now changed.

Broner admits he couldn’t go on down the path he was heading. It would have let to jail or even worse for him.

Now, back in the gym and renewed vigor for the sport, Broner reflected on his time with Brian Custer recently.

Custer began by asking him about his mental state during those hard times.

He answered: “It was bad. When you wake up, you don’t eat. First of all, you barely sleep. Then you wake up, and the first thing you do is take a drink.

“From that drink, it just leads to another one. Then another one. You look up, and it’s 10:30 at night again. It’s time to go to the club.

“Then you spend ten, fifteen, twenty thousand. And then you wake back up, and it’s the same thing.

“It’s just depressing and a hard cycle to stop, but I did it.”

ADRIEN BRONER RETURN

Back in the ring next month, Broner saw an initial date in late 2020 delayed. He’s also suffered two opponent changes on the back at the date change.

Ivan Redkach was replaced by Pedro Campa before a positive Covid-19 test in camp ended that fight too.

Awaiting another alternative, Broner is unfazed, who eventually steps in the ring with him.







“I don’t think it’s about the opponent for Adrien Broner,” he pointed out. “The fans, even the ones who dislike me, they want Adrien Broner to go in there and be Adrien Broner.

“You know, be in shape and get back to being the old AB.

“I think that’s what I’m coming back around too, and on February 13th, everybody will see.”

