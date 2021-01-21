WATCH: ShoBox 20th anniversary previewed by Showtime Sports

SHOWTIME Sports has released a special video feature in advance of tonight’s ShoBox: The New Generation telecast, the first of 2021.

The video features ShoBox analyst and boxing historian Steve Farhood taking viewers through the history of the popular prospect developmental series, which debuted on SHOWTIME® in July 2001 and celebrates its 20th year featuring boxing’s rising stars throughout 2021.

“I would make the argument that today as we speak in 2021, it’s more important than it’s ever been because prospects need to fight so it’s very important for ShoBox to give them that opportunity because without fights they don’t grow and without grassroots boxing, boxing doesn’t grow,” Farhood says in the feature.

Since its inception, ShoBox: The New Generation has showcased young talent matched tough in exciting, crowd-pleasing and competitive matches for willing prospects determined to fight for a world title.



Currently, 83 fighters who have appeared on ShoBox have advanced to win world titles including the likes of Errol Spence Jr., Andre Ward, Deontay Wilder, Timothy Bradley and Nonito Donaire.

Tonight’s telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME and is headlined by Yeis Solano (15-0, 10 KOs) making his super lightweight debut against the first undefeated fighter of his career in East Hartford, Conn.’s Mykquan Williams (15-0-1, 7 KOs).

The co-main event features Panama’s unbeaten Jose Nunez (11-0-1, 4 KOs) facing decorated amateur Aram Avagyan (10-0-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight matchup.