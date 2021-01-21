Pac vs Mac: Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor ‘inevitable’ for 2021

Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor are on a collision course as a cross-codes battle that is ‘inevitable’ for this year.

Pacquiao, 42, and UFC star McGregor have expressed interest in a clash for some time now. Both share the same Paradigm management stable.

Therefore, negotiations will go as smoothly as can be, with representative Audie Attar ready to begin once McGregor fights this weekend.

“I believe it’s inevitable for 2021,” Attar told Dubai Eye 103.8 Sport. “Both fighters want it. That’s the key.

“You can’t make something happen or orchestrate it or choreograph it, which is the buzzword of this interview. You can’t fake that.

“If one side wants it and the other doesn’t, it’s not going to happen. But when both fighters wish for that fight to happen, why wouldn’t it happen?

“If the fans want to see it, that almost guarantees that it’s going to happen, right? As there’s enough interest to develop something there.”

On discussions to allow McGregor to warm-up with a return against Dustin Poirier on UFC Fight Island, Attar added: “The UFC said, ‘Alright, let’s do that rematch.’

“We said, ‘OK, well, let’s do that rematch first then, but then Manny will be the next fight.’

“And that’s what both fighters want. So, that’s the plan.”

Venues in the offing include Las Vegas, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, with the latter two favored.

“We’ve been having amazing conversations with stakeholders across the world, including the Middle East.

“We’ll see where it goes. I’d be shocked if it didn’t happen in 2021,” stated Attar.







MANNY PACQUIAO

Without a fight for a year and a half due to the pandemic, Pacquiao could need to shake off ring rust.

McGregor’s form in the boxing ring discounts this need.

The Irishman is an opponent beat without danger by rival Floyd Mayweather. With hardly any training, Pacquiao can go into the contest with minimal preparation and still win.

The ‘Pacman’ is a huge favorite. That will show when the pair engage in combat.

Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman, both stellar victories, see Pacquiao in good shape – even if a little older.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.