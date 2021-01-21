Josh Warrington swerves Kid Galahad rematch purse bid, vacates IBF belt

📸 Frank Warren

Josh Warrington has today vacated his IBF World Title after the IBF refused to sanction his proposed unification fight in April. A purse bid was due to take place today for a fight against Kid Galahad.

But earlier this month, a proposed mega-fight with Xu Can suffered a delay with a new working date of April 24.

Matchroom will now look to finalize that fight or make a giant match up with WBC king Gary Russell. Both the Can and Russell fights would be for the coveted Ring Magazine belt.

“It’s so important for Josh to be in a mega-fight after Lara on February 13,” said Matchroom Sport Managing Director Eddie Hearn when explaining why Warrington didn’t take part in the purse bid.

“He has his heart set on the Ring belt and it’s up to us to make the Can or Russell fights for April or early May. I’ve been working hard with Robert Diaz of Golden Boy to close Xu Can and also had several conversations with Luis De Cubas regarding a Gary Russell bout – both fights are Fight of the Year contenders.”

“It’s disappointing we couldn’t have the IBF Title on the line, but I can’t let those decisions stand in the way of me going down in British boxing history by facing the very best in the division,” said Warrington.

“I’ve always dreamt about winning the Ring belt, for me it leaves no doubt who the king of the division is. Right now, my mind and focus is on Lara for February 13 and then I’m looking to pick up that beautiful red and blue belt.”

Warrington will face Mauricio Lara on Saturday February 13 live on Sky Sports in the UK and on DAZN in the U.S. and more than 200 countries and territories.

Galahad will now fight for the vacant IBF title after missing out on a second fight with Warrington.

The general consensus was Galahad won the first fight back in June 2019.