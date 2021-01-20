WBA elevate David O. Morrell Jr. before issuing John Ryder mandatory order

Sean Michael Ham

Undefeated David O. Morrell Jr. has been elevated to WBA Regular Super Middleweight World Champion.

That distinction was made today by WBA President Gilberto Mendoza.

Morrell, 23 of Santa Clara, Cuba, and now residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota won the interim title on August 8, 2020 with a 12-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Lennox Allen.

Morrell is coming off 3rd round stoppage over Mike Gavronski on December 26th in Los Angeles. The bout headlined a card that was televised by FOX.

With the victory, the former World Youth Amateur champion pushed his record to 4-0 with three knockouts.

“The first time I laid eyes on David Morrell Jr. I saw a bigger and better Vasilliy Lomachenko with power in both hands,” Said Warriors Boxing Promotions COO Luis DeCubas.

With the new status of regular champion, Morrell’s representatives, Warriors Boxing Promotions and Ural Boxing Promotions have 30 days to make a deal with former world title challenger John Ryder and his representatives with Matchroom Boxing.

Today’s ruling also further solidified Morrell’s status as one of the top super middleweights in the world, and following his mandatory assignment, Morrell would be in line to face any of the top 168-pound fighters such as the winner of next Saturday’s Caleb Plant – Caleb Truax fight, Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez