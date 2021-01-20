Evander Holyfield will be 59 years old when Mike Tyson trilogy happens

Joe Scarnici / @holyfield

Former two-weight undisputed champion Evander Holyfield has been told he faces a delay to an expected third fight with 1990s rival Mike Tyson.

‘The Real Deal’ was the favorite to be Tyson’s next exhibition opponent in the coming weeks. Holyfield vs. Tyson III has since fallen flat.

Tyson, who returned last November in a draw with Roy Jones Jr. on Pay Per View, is instead heading down a different route for an event in the Middle East.

Explaining the situation, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ stated he would pick the Holyfield trilogy back up after more than one fight.

By then, Holyfield will be 59 years old.

“We’re getting ready to go to Dubai now,” Tyson told Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries as part of Below the Belt.

“We’re already going to have a show there. I want to participate in that show instead of promoting it.

“I think I want to promote it and probably participate and fight someone too.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Holyfield, he added: “I think that might happen soon. There’s going to be guys before Evander, but Evander is something that we’re going to look at in the future.”

Asked by Schaub whether he could alter his blueprint by facing a non-boxer in the public eye, Tyson ruled that out.

“I don’t know if I would do that because it’s a possibility that somebody’s getting hurt,” he pointed out. “You know these celebrities. They don’t know what the f— they’re doing.

“Some celebrities are really pro fighters. They just never became pros but they are really good fighters,” added Tyson in giving contrast to their abilities.







MIKE TYSON OPPONENT

So, the big question is, ‘who does Mike Tyson now trade blows with?’

Shannon Briggs is a name high up on the list as the pair have firm history. Briggs also brings a bit more youth to proceedings at 49 years old.

It could also be a fan-friendly show as Briggs has that element of the unexpected due to his audacity and willingness to be outspoken.

Riddick Bowe doesn’t seem in the right shape or frame of mind to fight again. While a rematch with Danny Williams or Kevin McBride would be an eye-opener.

The New Yorker lost to both at the back end of his career. Getting the chance to avenge either has plenty of merits for the Tyson and his legacy.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.