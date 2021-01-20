British and Irish World Boxing Champions: A to Z of all-time title holders

Mikey Williams

World Boxing News provides a full list of all the British world boxing champion from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Ireland.

The honor roll’s depth shows just how successful the UK and Ireland have been over the years.

All champions had to have held a recognized world title at that time.

Recent entries included WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA only.

IRISH & BRITISH WORLD BOXING CHAMPIONS

ENGLISH

A

Michele Aboro

Nicola Adams

Henry Akinwande

Terry Allen

Dennis Andries

B

Darren Barker

Tony Bellew

Nigel Benn

Jack (Kid) Berg

Kell Brook

Jackie Brown

Frank Bruno

Paul Butler

C

Glenn Catley

Chantelle Cameron

John Conteh

Nicky Cook

Jane Couch

Anthony Crolla

D

James DeGale

Terry Downes

E

Charlie Edwards

Chris Eubank

F

Rocky Fielding

Bob Fitzsimmons

Terry Flanagan

Carl Froch

Tyson Fury

G

George Groves

H

Stuart Hall

Naseem Hamed

Terri Harper

Lee Haskins

Ricky Hatton

David Haye

Herbie Hide

Paul Hodkinson

Lloyd Honeyghan

Maurice Hope

I

Paul Ingle

J

Paul Jones

Anthony Joshua

K

Peter Kane

Amir Khan

L

Lennox Lewis

Ted (Kid) Lewis

M

Charlie Magri

Terry Marsh

Savannah Marshall

Jason Matthews

Tom McCormick

Glenn McCrory

Jamie McDonnell

Duke McKenzie

Colin McMillan

Freddie Mills

Alan Minter

Owen Moran

N

Johnny Nelson

P

Pedlar Palmer

Chris Pyatt

Q

Scott Quigg

R

Robin Reid

Cheryll Robertson

S

Billy Joe Saunders

Callum Smith

Liam Smith

Sid Smith

John H. Stracey

Joe Symonds

T

Carl Thompson

Randy Turpin

W

Josh Warrington

Matt Wells

Junior Witter

Richie Woodhall

Clinton Woods

Y

Khalid Yafai

SCOTTISH

A

Alex Arthur

B

Ken Buchanan

Ricky Burns

C

Pat Clinton

H

Scott Harrison

Johnny Hill

L

Tancy Lee

Benny Lynch

M

Walter McGowan

P

Jackie Paterson

S

Murray Sutherland

T

Josh Taylor

W

Jim Watt

Paul Weir

WELSH

C

Joe Calzaghe

Nathan Cleverly

J

Barry Jones

Percy Jones

M

Enzo Maccarinelli

R

Gavin Rees

Robbie Regan

Steve Robinson

S

Lee Selby

W

Freddie Welsh

Jimmy Wilde

Howard Winstone

NORTHERN IRISH

B

Ryan Burnett

C

Johnny Caldwell

F

Carl Frampton

L

Eamonn Loughran

M

Brian Magee

Dave McAuley

Wayne McCullough

Rinty Monaghan

IRISH

C

Steve Collins

D

Dave Sullivan

Nonpareil Jack Dempsey

TJ Doheny

Bernard Dunne

G

George Gardner

Deirdre Gogarty

L

Andy Lee

M

Jack McAuliffe

Barry McGuigan

Jimmy McLarnin

Mike McTigue

Rinty Monaghan

P

Peter Maher

S

Tom Sharkey

T

Katie Taylor

World Boxing Champions Records compiled by BoxRec.

