British and Irish World Boxing Champions: A to Z of all-time title holders

World Boxing News provides a full list of all the British world boxing champion from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Ireland.
The honor roll’s depth shows just how successful the UK and Ireland have been over the years.
All champions had to have held a recognized world title at that time.
Recent entries included WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA only.
A
Michele Aboro
Nicola Adams
Henry Akinwande
Terry Allen
Dennis Andries
B
Darren Barker
Tony Bellew
Nigel Benn
Jack (Kid) Berg
Kell Brook
Jackie Brown
Frank Bruno
Paul Butler
C
Glenn Catley
Chantelle Cameron
John Conteh
Nicky Cook
Jane Couch
Anthony Crolla
D
James DeGale
Terry Downes
E
Charlie Edwards
Chris Eubank
F
Rocky Fielding
Bob Fitzsimmons
Terry Flanagan
Carl Froch
Tyson Fury
G
George Groves
H
Stuart Hall
Naseem Hamed
Terri Harper
Lee Haskins
Ricky Hatton
David Haye
Herbie Hide
Paul Hodkinson
Lloyd Honeyghan
Maurice Hope
I
Paul Ingle
J
Paul Jones
Anthony Joshua
K
Peter Kane
Amir Khan
L
Lennox Lewis
Ted (Kid) Lewis
M
Charlie Magri
Terry Marsh
Savannah Marshall
Jason Matthews
Tom McCormick
Glenn McCrory
Jamie McDonnell
Duke McKenzie
Colin McMillan
Freddie Mills
Alan Minter
Owen Moran
N
Johnny Nelson
P
Pedlar Palmer
Chris Pyatt
Q
Scott Quigg
R
Robin Reid
Cheryll Robertson
S
Billy Joe Saunders
Callum Smith
Liam Smith
Sid Smith
John H. Stracey
Joe Symonds
T
Carl Thompson
Randy Turpin
W
Josh Warrington
Matt Wells
Junior Witter
Richie Woodhall
Clinton Woods
Y
Khalid Yafai
A
Alex Arthur
B
Ken Buchanan
Ricky Burns
C
Pat Clinton
H
Scott Harrison
Johnny Hill
L
Tancy Lee
Benny Lynch
M
Walter McGowan
P
Jackie Paterson
S
Murray Sutherland
T
Josh Taylor
W
Jim Watt
Paul Weir
C
Joe Calzaghe
Nathan Cleverly
J
Barry Jones
Percy Jones
M
Enzo Maccarinelli
R
Gavin Rees
Robbie Regan
Steve Robinson
S
Lee Selby
W
Freddie Welsh
Jimmy Wilde
Howard Winstone
B
Ryan Burnett
C
Johnny Caldwell
F
Carl Frampton
L
Eamonn Loughran
M
Brian Magee
Dave McAuley
Wayne McCullough
Rinty Monaghan
C
Steve Collins
D
Dave Sullivan
Nonpareil Jack Dempsey
TJ Doheny
Bernard Dunne
G
George Gardner
Deirdre Gogarty
L
Andy Lee
M
Jack McAuliffe
Barry McGuigan
Jimmy McLarnin
Mike McTigue
Rinty Monaghan
P
Peter Maher
S
Tom Sharkey
T
Katie Taylor
World Boxing Champions Records compiled by BoxRec.
Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.