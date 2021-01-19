Timing right for World Boxing Super Series Legends Exhibition Tournament

World Boxing News sees a World Boxing Super Series tournament transition as a significant talking point for boxing over the next few months.

The likes of Oscar De La Hoya (47), Mike Tyson (54), and Evander Holyfield (58) are all back in training. This fact alone has opened the door to a mass wave of boxing comebacks.

Legends far and wide in every major weight division are open to offers to return on streaming apps and other platforms.

It’s a situation met with considerable excitement from the fans.

Plenty of former champions still have the pulling power to sell tickets and PPV’s. However, a competitive twelve rounder against some of the prime fighters in their division is well behind most former fighters. No matter how good they were.

So why not give them a tournament format that they can perform on?

The World Boxing Super Series has already been in place for some time. It seems an ideal competition for a new exhibition event.

This way, we get to see some of boxing’s most outstanding ever performers. At the same time, they can once again feel the admiration and adrenalin rush of lacing up the gloves for a meaningful fight.

Tyson vs. Jones being over eight rounds, could be the blueprint. 8×3 minute rounds for a category between 40 and 50, potentially six rounds for those over the age of 50, would be more suited to the elder statesmen.

Added stipulations on the age range for those having been retired for three years or more before entering any tournament.

A cut-off point of 40 years age also seems fair with that over 50s category to be labeled a Masters event.

Something else to consider would be staging two events on the same night—a 40 to 50 and a Masters running alongside each other.

Between four and eight bouts in one evening featuring the cream of eras gone by, alongside concert-worthy entertainment, would indeed have the supporters scrambling for tickets.

If including the right names, the show will undoubtedly be Pay Per View viable. Also, giving the participants a substantial paycheck into the bargain.

Concentration focusing on the main weight divisions. Lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

Potentially, with an invitation to extend a welcome back to any winners to defend their crown yearly.

To give legends that incentive of one or two short battles per year could help hundreds of boxers who struggle to deal with retirement.

Imagine Oscar De La Hoya v Ricky Hatton in a shorter format at middleweight or a Masters fight featuring Mike Tyson and Vitali Klitschko?







WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES LEGENDS

There are endless possibilities, and it would mean any fighter’s career wouldn’t be over for good when his professional days have ended.

As we know, keep the boxers safe would be paramount, though.

Head-guard use and robust safety procedures would need consideration to rule out any liability. Tightened measures to help get this off the ground.

Old grudge matches like Joe Calzaghe v Carl Froch, Tyson v Holyfield and even Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao could return to the menu with medical procedures in place.

Hopefully, Comosa AG – the organizers of the WBSS – give it some thought due to the current climate.

There is a demand for the older guard.

Furthermore, seeing those legends who have kept themselves sharp and in shape in a tournament format would a dream for many.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.