Samuel Vargas warns Conor Benn: Nobody has been able to put me down!

One of boxing’s true road warriors will travel across the pond on April 10, as Samuel Vargas returns to the ring against top welterweight prospect Conor Benn.

The bout will headline a card aired by DAZN in Canada and the United States, and on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Over the past few years, Vargas has developed a cult following as one of the sport’s bravest warriors, testing himself against some of the biggest names between 147 and 154, including Errol Spence Jr., Danny Garcia, Luis Collazo, Vergil Ortiz, Amir Khan and Ali Funeka. Though Vargas has a substantial fanbase in Canada and could have chosen an easier path, that’s simply not in his DNA.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring and test one of the guys they say is the future of the welterweight division, but I don’t think it’s his time yet,” said Vargas. “I’ve stood toe-to-toe with the best fighters in this division and I’ve never even touched the canvas. I know what it takes to be at the top level, and I want to prove that I can still be there.”

The bout comes a little more than a year after Vargas became the first fighter of note to have a fight postponed due to the worldwide pandemic. The 31-year old was originally scheduled to face Vergil Ortiz on March 28, but was postponed all the way until July. Despite training through strict restrictions in his home of Canada, Vargas turned in another valiant performance against an explosive and dangerous puncher.

“Sammy never let anything stop him, even when everything was completely closed down, he found a way to get the work in, even if it was by himself at home. He’s never made an excuse or backed down once in his career,” said promoter Lee Baxter. “There comes a time in every prospect’s career when they face a man they can’t break, and you find out what they’re really made of. Conor Benn is going to have that moment on April 10, because he’ll be staring across the ring at a man that the best fighters in this division haven’t been able to break.”

Benn, the son of the legendary world champion Nigel Benn, has been emerging from his famous father’s shadow with a string of impressive victories. Last time out, Benn dominated Sebastian Formella, who had most recently been in the ring with Shawn Porter, virtually shutting Formella out over ten rounds. Benn currently sits 11th in the WBA at welterweight, where the ageless Manny Pacquiao holds the title, alongside Yordenis Ugas.

Thanks to his crowd-pleasing style, Vargas has become a fixture on DAZN. In fact, his bout against Amir Khan was the first major boxing event aired on the platform, kicking off a run that has seen DAZN emerge as one of the power players in the industry.

“I take a lot of pride in being able to fight on DAZN once again, especially because my fans in Canada are able to watch,” said Vargas. “I promise to deliver a win this country can be proud of.”

The card will also feature the WBA female bantamweight title bout between Rachel Ball and Shannon Courtenay, as well as the return of WBO world female middleweight champion Savvannah Marshall.

Location and start time will be announced shortly, as the British Boxing Board of Control will resume overseeing action in the middle of February.