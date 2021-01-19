No ‘major KO adjustments’ for Dillian Whyte despite Deontay Wilder link

Mark Robinson

Dillian Whyte has vowed to stick to his tactical guns against Alexander Povetkin despite being linked to facing another big puncher in Deontay Wilder.

‘The Body Snatcher’ finally steps back into the ring with Povetkin on March 6, seven months after being wiped out by the Russian.

Before the knockout, Whyte looked on top and had the WBC interim heavyweight champion on the canvas more than once.

In the fifth round, that all changed with one punch. But Whyte is ready to go again and potentially fight fire-with-fire in a few weeks.

“I’m happy to get the rematch. As soon as I got out of the ring, I was looking for confirmation of the rematch,” pointed out Dillian Whyte.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring and take back what’s mine. There will be no major adjustments. But I need to be more turned in and not get distracted.

“I’m going to win and knock him out. I’m going to even the score, and the only way to do it is by knocking him out,” he added.

Provided Whyte comes through Povetkin in an expected war – there’s another dangerman laying on the horizon.

Deontay Wilder, a long-time nemesis of Whyte, could be offered a large purse to travel to the UK in late 2021.

Eddie Hearn, who has a tumultuous relationship with Wilder, plans to chance his hand despite a certain knockback from ‘The Bronze Bomber.’

Wilder is on the verge of finalizing his comeback from the devastating loss to Tyson Fury in 2020. Shortlisted opponents include Robert Helenius, Adam Kownacki, and Charles Martin.

Both Whyte and Wilder need to come through their initial bouts in 2021 before Hearn can test the seemingly unpassable waters.







DEONTAY WILDER vs ANDY RUIZ JR.

Al Haymon may well favor going down the Andy Ruiz Jr. route for Wilder. A battle of two recent former world champions is much more likely to happen.

Ruiz is yet to step back inside the ropes following his loss to Anthony Joshua. There’s a distinct possibility both could share a bill in the coming months, though.

Luis Ortiz also remains in the mix to face Ruiz, although Premier Boxing Champions plans are still in the works.

Haymon usually confirms an extensive list of fights for the first half of 2021 by February.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.