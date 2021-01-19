Dates to look out for in 2021: 35 years since Mike Tyson bulldozed boxing

Don King

World Boxing Council chiefs put together a comprehensive list of what to look out for in 2021, including the 35th anniversary of Mike Tyson.

In 1986, ‘Iron’ Mike smashed Trevor Berbick to be crown king of boxing and the youngest ever world heavyweight champion.

FULL LIST of 2021 DATES

In the “Year of Boxing,” we will commemorate the following important dates, which will be continuously celebrated worldwide:

JANUARY

Jan 19, 2001 – 20 years since Jose Sulaiman’s induction into the Laredo Latin American International Sports Hall of Fame in Laredo, Texas.

Jan 28, 2006 – 15 years of the first “Night of Champions” in Cancun, with 92 world champions’ attendance.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1, 2001 – The unveiling of the plaque with Jose Sulaiman’s handprints at the Paseo de las Luminarias, Plaza Galerias Hotel in Mexico City.

Feb. 25, 1986, 35 years of the Azumah Nelson vs. Marcos Villasana fight for the benefit of the earthquake’s damage in Mexico City.

MARCH

March 3, 1996, 25 years since Daniel Zaragoza defeated Joichiro Tatsuyoshi by knockout in the eleventh round, defending his WBC Super Bantamweight title in Yokohama, Japan.

8th 1971, the half-century anniversary of the Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier fight. MSG, New York.

March 22, 1921, 90th birthday of International Boxing Hall of Famer (2019) Guy Jutras of Montréal, Boxer, referee, judge (WBC and WBA), administrator, executive, promoter. 69th year in professional boxing. (Montreal).

March 30, 2021, Night of Champions dinner to honor all current and former WBC world champions from Thailand.

APRIL

April 12, 1981 – 40 years of the death of Joe Louis.

28th, 1971. It would have been the 50th birthday of former WBC World Super Middleweight Champion Markus Beyer, who passed away two years ago.

MAY

May 3, 1921 – 100th Anniversary of the birth of Sugar Ray Robinson in Ailey, Georgia.

8th, 1976, 45 years of the Gattu Ishimatsu vs. Esteban de Jesus, Puerto Rico, first fight for a world title in history won at auction. Salinas Promotions of Puerto Rico offered 250,000 dollars for $ 210,000 from the Japanese promoter Kenji Yonekura. It was also the first time that a Japanese world champion defended his title outside their country.

8th, 1976, 45 years since Carlos ‘Cañas’ Zarate dethroned Rodolfo Martínez, for KO in 9 rounds, winning the WBC bantamweight world title Inglewood Forum.

May 13, 1981, 40 years since the WBC instituted May 13, as Boxer’s Day for Joe Louis’s anniversary.

15th, 2006 – 15 years of the Lifetime Achievement Award granted to Jose Sulaiman by the American Association of Professional Ringside Physicians (AAPRP) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

May 23, 1981, 40 years since Wilfredo Benítez conquered his third world title in 3 different divisions. He had previously won the superlight and welterweight crowns. He defeats Maurice Hope by knockout in 12 rounds to win the WBC Superwelter title at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

23rd, 1986, first fight for the WBC Continental Americas Championship between Marvin Mack and Poncho Carter.

May 30, 2005 – 15th anniversary of first WBC Female World Championship, Jackie Nava vs. Leona Brown in Tijuana, Mexico.

30th, 1931 – 90 Anniversary of Jose Sulaiman.

JUNE

June 11, 2005 – 15th anniversary of Laila Ali becoming WBC Female World Champion, by defeating Erin Toughill by TKO3 in Washington, D.C.

14th, 2011, 10 years of Jose Sulaiman being named as Honorary Citizen of Brockton, Massachusetts.

June 16, 1951 – 70th Birthday of Roberto Duran.

June 18, 1941, 80th Anniversaries of the fantastic Louis vs. Conn I bout drew 60,071 to New York’s Polo Grounds.

20th, 1981, 40 years since Alexis Arguello conquered his third world title in 3 different divisions. He had previously been champion at Feather and Super Feather. He overcame Scottish Jim Watt, by unanimous decision in 15 rounds, conquering the WBC Lightweight title in London, England.

June 19, 1936, 85 years of Max Schmeling knocked out Joe Louis at Yankee Stadium (a critical moment in German boxing history.

June 23, 2001, 20 years since Oscar de la Hoya won the WBC super welterweight title by defeating the Spanish Javier Castillejo by decision, to conquer his 5th World title in 5 different divisions. Formerly Super Featherweight, Lightweight, Superlight, and welterweight champion. This triumph was at the MGM Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.







JULY

July 2, 1921. The centenary of the first fight that had a million-dollar box office profit. The Jack Dempsey versus Georges Carpentier bout was the first-ever boxing fight to produce 1,000,000 dollars in revenue or a “million-dollar gate” at a then-record of $1,789,238.

It was also the first heavyweight championship fight where women attended great numbers and the first simultaneous electronic broadcast (Radio or TV) of a world title in New Jersey.

July 7, 1921. Centennial of Ezzard Charles’s birth, former heavyweight champ and charter member of the IBHOF (1989). Lawrence, Georgia.

July 10, 1951 – 70th Anniversary of the Sugar Ray Robinson v Randy Turpin bout. Britain’s Turpin upset Robinson to win the world title in London on July 10 only to have Robinson regain the crown – only 62 days later, on September 12, before 61,370 at New York’s Polo Grounds.

July 19, 1971, 50 birthday of Vitali Klitschko.

AUGUST

August 18, 1941, Largest attendance in boxing history, Free Attendance: 135,132 Tony Zale vs. Billy Pryor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

August 20, 1931, the 90th birthday of historic promoter Don King.

21st, 1981, 40 years since Salvador Sánchez defeated Wilfredo Gómez by technical knockout in 8 rounds. He retained the WBC featherweight world title at the Sports Pavilion Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 16, 1981, 40th Anniversary of the first Sugar Ray vs. Leonard Tommy Hearns undisputed welterweight title in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sept. 28, 1981, 40th birthday of the First Lady of Boxing, Cecilia Braekhus.

OCTOBER

October 20, 1986, 35 years after Don José created the WBC International Championships.

20th, 2001, 20 years of Jose Sulaiman’s induction into the California World Boxing Hall of Fame was elected in the first vote.

15 years of the creation of WBC Cares.

NOVEMBER – MIKE TYSON

November 22, 1986, 35 years since Mike Tyson conquered the WBC heavyweight title by defeating Trevor Berbick by second-round TKO, becoming the youngest world champion in this division at age 20 las Vegas.

DECEMBER

Dec 8, 1931, the 90th birthdays of historic promoter Bob Arum.

10th, 1986, 35 years of the first fight for the International title between Raul Valdez and Rocky Chitalada in Thailand.

26th, 1971, 50th Anniversary of Muhammad Ali vs. Juergen Blin in Zurich. It’s one of Ali’s five pro fights in Europe.

There will be other dates added as the year goes by with special celebrations on-site and remotely, along with our great champions.