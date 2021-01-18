TRIOFIMO: Teofimo Lopez is WBN Fighter of the Year 2020 in hat-trick feat

Teofimo Lopez picked up the World Boxing News Fighter of the Year Trophy for 2020 by storming the vote in a record-breaking poll.

‘The Takeover’ took an early lead alongside Canelo Alvarez but eventually headed out on his own to lead the month-long ballot.

Of the 41456 choices made, Lopez was selected on 12178 occasions to secure 29% of the overall process.

The final tally remains far less than boxing legend Manny Pacquiao’s achievement in 2019, though.

The Filipino took the award with almost 17000 ballots from near to 20000 votes cast. An impressive 84%.

Lopez not only won the biggest prize on offer from the WBN yearly accolades, but he also won WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under) and Pound for Pound Breakthrough.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ – TRIO-FIMO

The undisputed lightweight champion picks up a famous and unprecedented hat-trick of nods for a stellar year.

No other fighter has ever taken the Young Fighter and Fighter awards in the same year.

Ironically, the man Lopez defeated to enjoy a breakout year is the only boxer to claim four awards on the annual list.

Vasyl Lomachenko won WBN Fighter of the Year. Editor’s Choice Fighter of the Year, Pound for Pound Breakthrough and Stoppage of 2016 four years ago.

For now, the spotlight falls on Teofimo. The superstar has the boxing world at his fists as Lopez contemplates his next move.

Battles with Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, or Devin Haney are on the cards once the 23-year-old adheres to mandatory duties against George Kambosos Jr.

The tough Aussie won’t be any walk in the park for Teo.

World Boxing News would like to congratulate Teofimo Lopez on a superb year. Here’s to another great one in 2021.







WBN AWARDS 2020:

WBN Fighter of the Year: Teofimo Lopez

Editor’s Choice Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Jessica McCaskill

Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under): Teofimo Lopez

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Teofimo Lopez

Stoppage of 2020: Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte

Trainer of the Year: Teofimo Lopez Sr.

Boxing Comeback of 2020: Errol Spence Jr.

World title prospect of 2021: Edgar Berlanga Jr.

Upset of 2020: Jessica McCaskill

