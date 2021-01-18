Deontay Wilder in line for chunk of $10M Fury vs. Joshua payout package

Ryan Hafey

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is in line to earn a tidy sum from the fact Tyson Fury is pursuing a fight with Anthony Joshua next.

Mediation opened between ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ over a failed trilogy battle could be concluded within a few weeks.

Once both sides have aired their views on whether there remains an existing deal between them, Wilder could pocket at least a couple of million dollars.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who handles Joshua’s side of the negotiations, recently lamented the money to be paid to sanctioning bodies for the bout.

As Joshua holds four belts (if you include the IBO) and Fury holds the WBC version, Hearn has outlined a massive cost to have all the belts up for grabs.

Discussing how he was going to explain that outlay to the top division stars, Hearn told Toe-to-Toe Podcast: “Can you imagine that conversation when I go to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and go, ‘Right, to keep all the belts on the line, I know you got to pay your three percent to the governing bodies?

“So that’s capped at £300,000 ($406,000), and that’s £300,000 a piece across the four belts. That’s $1.2 million ($1.63m). Throw in the IBO. That’s $1.5 million ($2.03m) in total.

“You’ve both individually got to pay the governing bodies (that money).

“Oh, and now Oleksandr Usyk wants a couple of million ($2.71m) as well. So are you alright, lads? Just stick a couple of million out of your own pockets.’”

Usyk gets his money due to being the mandatory challenger with the WBO. Hearn is hopeful the Ukrainian will step-aside for that cash.

As for Wilder, Hearn didn’t mention an exact figure. But if there’s a binding agreement, there’s no chance it would be less than Usyk’s cut.

The situation means – all in, Fury vs. Joshua will cost at the very least close to $10 million ($9.48m). And that’s if Wilder’s fee matches Usyk’s – which it may not. It could be much higher.

DEONTAY WILDER TRILOGY

Wilder initially wanted to push through the third Fury fight. But once Joshua came along, there was never really any doubt where Fury would go.

Add to that the fact Wilder has been accusing Fury of several misdemeanors and the American is firmly off the menu for good.







Whether Fury vs. Wilder III ever takes place in the future, the Matchroom boss had told Sky Sports: “I can’t talk on behalf of Tyson Fury. But the vibe I’m getting from everything I’ve seen on social media is he isn’t giving Deontay Wilder another chance or another shot ever.

“Especially after he said what he said. The accusations of him being a cheat. Tampering with his gloves, people putting stuff in his drinks.

“It was bizarre. That was even more bizarre than 2020 itself.”

He concluded: “But If there is (a contract), Fury has to give Wilder some compensation to take these two fights.”

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.