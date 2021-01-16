Teofimo Lopez on the verge of winning WBN Fighter of the Year 2020 vote

Mikey Williams

Teofimo Lopez is around two thousand votes ahead in a record-breaking year of voting for the WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2020.

The lightweight star holds a seemingly insurmountable lead over Canelo Alvarez with just two days left of the poll.

Ballots cast since December 21 had far exceeded last year when Manny Pacquiao took the trophy, following almost 20,000 fans taking part.

Cast your vote now. The poll ends on January 18th.

The nominees:

PLEASE NOTE: WBN left out Tyson Fury after consultation with promoter Frank Warren.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

Firstly, the current undisputed lightweight champion, Teofimo Lopez, enjoyed a breakout year in the pound for pound rankings after defeating Vasyl Lomachenko.

Lopez is already being linked to huge fights at 135 against Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Gervonta Davis in 2021.

ERROL SPENCE JR

The unified welterweight ruler, Errol Spence, defeated Danny Garcia after recovering from a life-threatening car accident in late 2019.

Spence answered questions on whether he was fully recovered unequivocally in November.

ROMAN GONZALEZ

A former pound for pound number one, Roman Gonzalez, was written off when losing versus Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Dusting himself down, ‘Chocolatito’ returned fire. He’s now a world champion again and aiming to break back into the top ten with a victory over Juan Estrada in 2021.

JERMELL CHARLO

Now a three-belt champion at 154 pounds, Jermell Charlo is another fighter who had to come back from a setback.

Charlo added two more championships to his haul when defeating Jeison Rosario earlier this year in sharing a Pay Per View with his brother Jermall.







CANELO ALVAREZ

Cementing his place as the best fighter on the planet in December, Canelo Alvarez has the best resume.

He commands the most money and certainly gets the highest ratings. Canelo became a four-weight world champion when dominating Callum Smith in Texas to win yet another lineal title.

GERVONTA DAVIS

Making his Pay Per View debut in 2020, Gervonta Davis defeated Leo Santa Cruz in a breakout performance for the Floyd Mayweather protege.

Next year promises to be even more significant for Davis should he land a possible two-fight saga with fellow-nominee Teofimo Lopez.

