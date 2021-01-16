Sergey Kovalev fight called off following positive drugs test investigation

Golden Boy Boxing has confirmed the cancellation of their forthcoming clash involving former unified world champion Sergey Kovalev.

As WBN reported a couple of days ago, Kovalev produced an adverse finding from a recent Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency test.

Immediately contacting his promoter Kathy Duva, WBN received information that the Russian denies all allegations against him.

None-the-less, a scheduled clash against Bektemir Melikuziev cannot go ahead as planned later this month due to the transpired events.

“The Kovalev vs. Melikuziev boxing event scheduled for Jan. 30 has been canceled. It follows a positive test for a banned substance on behalf of Sergey Kovalev.

“The test through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) was confirmed this week,” stated Golden Boy Promotions.

“Upon learning of Kovalev’s adverse finding, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) determined that they must cancel the event.

“While we are crushed for “The Bully” (Melikuziev). We know that he will nevertheless have a tremendous year in 2021. And we look forward to our next scheduled boxing event on Feb. 13.”

SERGEY KOVALEV B SAMPLE

Duva has now opened an investigation into the findings and wants Kovalev’s ‘B sample’ opened at the earliest convenience.

“We are aware of the adverse finding from VADA,” Duva exclusively told World Boxing News. “Sergey Kovalev has been proven to be a clean fighter throughout the many years that VADA has tested him.

“VADA was contracted for this fight at his insistence, as he has requested for almost all his wars going back several years.

“We have made arrangements to have his supplements tested for contamination and will request that VADA test his B sample.”

Kovalev last fought against Canelo Alvarez in November of 2019 and saw an April clash with Sullivan Barrera fall apart due to coronavirus.

