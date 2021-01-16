Dave Coldwell looks ahead to busy 2021, hopeful of super-fights

📷 Mark Robinson

Dave Coldwell is optimistic that 2021 can be a great year for both his gym and the sport of boxing. The Sheffield man, who holds a variety of roles within in the sport, enjoyed a solid 2020 for his fighters despite the problems posed by the Covid-19 Pandemic, and here he shares his personal wishes for the next 12 months.

Jordan Gill to make it to world level

“Jordan is one of the best fighters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with and that’s a very big compliment considering the fighters I’ve got close to. Every day in the gym with Jordan just pleases me because he takes in everything that I’m teaching him and you can see how much it means to him. He’s rebounded brilliantly from his only career loss with solid wins against good domestic opponents, but now I want him to push on and fulfil all his potential at a much higher level.”

Lerrone Richards to capture European Honours

“It’s been nice being able to welcome Lerrone Richards to my gym and he’s settled in really well. I’ve spoken in previous interviews about how far I think he can go and it looks like he’ll get a big opportunity when he competes for the European title early in 2021. A few things still need to be sorted out, but I have faith in his team who are doing great things for him. A European title is the perfect platform for him to push on and I think this year could be huge for him.”

Hopey Price to build more momentum

“2020 was hard for everyone in boxing, but I did feel for the younger boxers starting out who are so used to being kept busy. Hopey’s career got off to great start in 2019 as he boxed on some great shows so it was important he kept going. Everyone is aware of what happened next with Covid-19, but Hopey kept his all the way through with some great work in the gym and a solid performance at Fight Camp. Some personal issues kept him out of the ring at the backend of 2020, but he’ll be desperate to make up for lost time this year. By the end of 2021, I think he’ll be seen as one of the brightest young talents in British boxing.

Boxing to back even bigger in 2021

“It was a very stressful time for the entire boxing community last year, but once boxing did return, I did feel good about it as it reminded me just how important the sport can be. Promoters worked very hard to deliver for the fighters with some great events on television, but that’s only a small part of the sport. In 2021, I hope the sport can recover enough so that amateur boxing and small hall shows play a bigger role as so many people have suffered, but they’re refusing to throw in the towel.”





Let us have some superfights

“Despite the lack of fans and everyone being careful with their money, boxing did deliver some big fights in 2020, but I’m hoping we get more over the next year. There’s money in the lightweight division for the next few years if the likes of Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney can all take part in fights. Errol Spence against Terrence Crawford would be unreal. What about the big one at heavyweight? Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. That’s the fight we all want. If boxing can deliver some of these fights then that will make sure that the eyes of the world are on our sport and that can only be a good thing.”