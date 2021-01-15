The Trio of Professional Indian Boxers Aiming for International Titles

Having produced numerous quality boxing talents who peaked fighting in the international circuit, India can boast various medal winners at the Olympic Games over the years. However, turning professional brings a whole new challenge, and as yet, no Indian boxer has managed to claim one of the major world championship belts.

Increased betting shows boxing’s rise in popularity.

As boxing continues to gain a higher sporting profile, India is hoping that situation will change in the coming years with more followers than ever before. Professional boxing is already starting to generate large viewing audiences, while there’s an increased interest in online betting surrounding bouts.

Vijender Singh

Over the last decade, no Indian boxer has enjoyed more love and respect from adoring fans than Vijender Singh, although having turned 35 in October 2020, there are some concerns that his best fighting years might now be in the past.

This guy won middleweight bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in 2008, has two silver and one bronze from three Commonwealth Games, silver and bronze at consecutive Asian Championships, plus bronze and gold from the Asian Games.

Since turning pro in June 2015, Vijender Singh boasts an exceptional record, winning all 12 of his professional fights in the super-middleweight category, with eight via knockout and four by judges decision. He also held the WBO Asia Pacific and WBO Oriental titles.

After signing with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions in 2018, Vijender Singh is keen to land some big fights. According to boxingscene.com, he’s outside the top 15 WBO Super Middleweight rankings, where Istvan Szili and Ali Akhmedov languish at the bottom, although that will soon change if he can remain unbeaten.

Neeraj Goyat

It was nice catching up with you and your team @amirkingkhan

Will see you again soon, but this time in the ring Let’s make 2021 a great year @WBCBoxing @wbcmoro @BillDosanjh #Welcome2021 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/EJPYm43DJm — Neeraj Goyat (@GoyatNeeraj) January 1, 2021

Earning numerous youth and amateur titles during the early stages of his career, Neeraj Goyat gained plenty of experience, which served him after turning professional, becoming the WBC Asian Champion three times.

With the WBC Pearl World Championship up for grabs, Neeraj Goyat was booked to fight British boxing star Amir Khan in July 2019. Unfortunately, indiaexpress.com broke the news that Neeraj Goyat was in a car accident, just one month ahead of the bout.

Having made a full recovery and back in full training, Neeraj Goyat is hopeful of another chance to take on Amir Khan. This could happen later in 2021, as the 29-year-old seeks to expand on his current pro record of 11 wins, two draws, and 3 defeats.

Vikas Krishan Yadav

When people ask me what kind of friendship you both are having?

I say “His problems are my problems & My Olympics is his priority” @GoyatNeeraj pic.twitter.com/qSTv6J2QVA — Vikas Krishan Boxer (@officialvkyadav) January 7, 2021

The third Indian boxer of our outstanding trio, Vikas Krishan Yadav, also great friends with Neeraj Goyat, who joined him at a training camp in the United States. That was an important highlight mentioned in a recent newindiatimes.com interview.

As the only Indian boxer to qualify for the Olympic Games, following Vijender Sing’s footsteps, 28-year-old Vikas Krishan Yadav has already won his first two professional fights, with the second in April 2019 held at the iconic Madison Square Garden venue in New York.

The immediate focus is performing well at the Tokyo Olympics, where he will fight in the 69kg weight class. Vikas Krishan Yadav could become the first Indian to claim Olympic gold, which would set him up well to continue his professional career.

Bright future for Indian boxing

Success at amateur levels and in medal competitions would indicate plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Indian boxing scene. The willingness to turn professional often requires great determination and shows ambition, which the three boxers we’ve mentioned have in abundance.