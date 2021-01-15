Manny Pacquiao described as a ‘meat mincer’ and still a KO artist at 42

Manny Pacquiao is on course to beat every single contender the Filipino Senator has crosshairs fixed on in the coming year.

Firstly, Wild Card coach Justin Fortune believes Pacquiao will batter Conor McGregor in two, stop Mikey Garcia if they meet, and has way too much in his locker for Errol Spence.

Fortune commented as the fighter himself says McGregor will be next before turning his attention to Spence.

On taking out McGregor with ease in an exhibition, Fortune told Philstar Global: “I guarantee it. Manny knocks him out in two rounds, quick and easy.

“I think it’ll be a massive money fight. The world wants it. A lot of people don’t like McGregor and want to see him beaten up.”

Regarding Garcia and Spence, Fortune said: “Manny will knock Mikey [Garcia] out!

“Mikey’s fast and robust. He’s not as big as Spence. But Manny’s a different animal. It’ll be a tune-up for Manny, who hasn’t fought since beating (Keith) Thurman in 2019.

“As for Spence, Manny beats him any day. Spence is slow.

“In his last fight, he was up against Danny Garcia. He couldn’t pull the trigger but went twelve rounds.

“Danny ended up with a huge black eye. But if he’d fought Manny instead, he would’ve gotten badly beaten up. Manny’s a meat mincer,” he added.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Pacquiao chose McGregor due to the money-making capacity of a Pay Per View event. The 42-year-old expects to make at least eight figures for the contest.

Spence talks had only tentatively put out into the public domain. WBN understands Spence vs. Garcia PPV numbers somewhat put off Pacquiao’s team.

The fight is reported to have labored to 250,000 sales. A clear indication that the paid platform is not a potent as it once was.







In his last PPV event, Pacquiao sold 500,000 for his victory over Thurman. Against McGregor, there are projections of up to two million.

Therefore, Spence and Garcia will have to get to the back of the line for now as Pacquiao tries his hand at facing an MMA competitor.

If it’s anything like rival Floyd Mayweather’s grudge match with McGregor, Pacquiao will take an easy win and move onto the next one.

