Don King confirms Charr vs. Bryan, no mention of Christopher Lovejoy

It’s a new year and the world’s greatest boxing promoter, Don King, is ready to present two world title fights at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, Jan. 29.

While the boxing card will not be open to a live audience, King will present two world title fights–one for the WBA Heavyweight Championship and the other for the WBA cruiserweight championship plus three other classic fights of the past on Don King TV live streamed worldwide for $19.95 (www.donking.com).

King, who won the WBA purse bid back on March 2, 2020 for the heavyweight championship fight pitting WBA World Heavyweight Champion Mahmoud Charr (31-4, 17 KOs) from Germany via Syria and the number one contender in Trevor Bryan (20-0, 14 KOs) from Fort Lauderdale, FL via New York.

The WBA has mandated the fight to be held by Jan. 29th and President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza has stated “should any or both of the fighters (Charr and Bryan) fail to sign the contract, they will lose their position as champion or/and mandatory challenger.”

Both fighters have gone through VADA testing via Dr. Margaret Goodman of Las Vegas, NV.

“I’ve won the purse bid and the WBA is mandating that this fight take place by Jan. 29th and that is when we are having this boxing card in a bubble at the Hard Rock,” said King.

Prior to the main event, Beibut Shumenov, the WBA World Cruiserweight Champion (18-2, 12 KOs) from Las Vegas, NV via Kazakhstan, will defend his world title against Raphael Murphy (14-1, 11 KOs) from Harlington, TX in a 12-round bout.

A special heavyweight attraction will feature Bermane Stiverne (25-4-1, 21 KOs) from Las Vegas, NV via Canada, the former WBC Heavyweight Champion.