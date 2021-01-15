JoJo Diaz vs Tevin Farmer: Super featherweight bad blood intensifies

Ed Mulholland

A war of words between ex-foes and super featherweight stars JoJo Diaz, and Tevin Farmer has intensified over the past few days.

Diaz, who took Farmer’s world title a year ago, has been criticized for some comments as a rematch between them remains a possibility.

Appearing on Sirius XM this week, both sides put their cases across.

The best of both can be seen below. Listen to the full interviews on Sirius XM or DAZN now.

JOJO DIAZ – FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMP • Tevin Farmer is trying to be the A-side for our rematch, but it makes no sense – I’m the champ.

• If I fight Tevin again, I’m going to make him retire. I’m doing him a favor by giving him a rematch, but it won’t end well for him.

• There’s a certain budget for this fight. Tevin got paid more for the first fight, and I should get the bigger slice of the pie this time.

• I want to fight Tevin and prove that the first win wasn’t a fluke.

• It’ll be the same lopsided fight that the first one was, maybe even worse for him.

• The IBF seems to be forcing a mandatory on me – once I handle that, we can sit down and figure out terms for a rematch with Tevin.

• Being with MTK Global is working out great for me. They’re a great team.

• Things are finally going smoothly for my career both in and out of the ring.

• My old management and promoters were both “novice” and unable to promote me the right way.

• My resume speaks for itself – I’ve never taken the easy way out. I’m an underrated fighter, and it’s time for me to show the world what I’m all about.

• I feel stronger than ever so it’ll be tough for anyone to dethrone me.

TEVIN FARMER – EX-CHAMP • I was the first person to support BoxRaw, ever.

• Jojo Diaz is lying when it comes to our rematch. I don’t mind being the B-side but give me what I deserve and what’s in the contract.

• I was amazed to see what Jojo said on Chris Mannix’s show.

• I want the set amount that’s written in the contract.

• Jojo knows he got a gift when he fought me the first time and didn’t want to do it again.

• Jojo wants to make as much money as possible before he loses his title. It’s smart.

• Let him make his money, but I’m going to whoop his ass when we fight.

• Nowadays, no one wants to take risks, fighters, or promoters.

• Jojo and I were cool before we fought.

• My weight cuts have been too extreme for my last few fights. This led to me not feeling quite right.

• The loss to Jojo made me better.

Lou DiBella took to social media to blast Diaz for some of what he said in a further update.

The only one who doesn’t know the truth is you, @JosephDiazJr. Be a man of your word. Show some character. #boxing https://t.co/AXDKvrX4j7 — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) January 15, 2021

DiBella told Diaz to ‘show some character’ as the row continues.

