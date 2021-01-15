Deontay Wilder faces two-year title shot wait as Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 is set

Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder gaining a future shot at the heavyweight championship has taken a knock ahead of an interim title clash.

Firstly, WBN understands that the World Boxing Council could sanction their mandatory heavyweight spot from the Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte rematch winner.

Promoters on both sides will lobby their case for either Povetkin or Whyte. It’s hoped the victor will be put forward as the future challenger to Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua.

Even then, that could take up to two years to come to fruition. All this despite Wilder retaining the number one position in the WBC Ratings.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ held the top place in the rankings as a trilogy with Fury was still on the cards – contractually.

As Fury is preparing to pay the American off and negate his previous agreement due to Wilder’s derogatory comments, the WBC faces a big decision.

Do they place Povetkin and Whyte above Wilder in the next positional list due out for January over the next few days? – That’s key to whether Wilder will get a WBC stipulated shot at the Fury vs. Joshua winner or whether it will be the interim championship match-up.

Whatever the case may be, Russian Povetkin will undoubtedly defend his title in a rematch against Britain Whyte on March 6 in the United Kingdom.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the date during his participation on The Ak and Barak Show recently.

Initially, Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 had a date of late November. Povetkin tested positive for COVID-19 and delayed the war.

“I have rested well. I have spent time with my family. Soon I will return to my training camp. I’ll prepare as thoroughly as I did for the first fight.

“As I said before the first fight and also after, Dillian Whyte is a strong boxer. I’ll be ready to step into the ring.

“I hope it’s another great fight for the fans,” said Povetkin, who scored the WBN Knockout of 2020 in their August meeting.

The fight, which will be promoted by Matchroom Boxing. It will be broadcast on DAZN. Probably Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.







DEONTAY WILDER

Regarding Wilder, a scheduled January return has failed to materialize as the ex-champion awaits a final resolution from Fury mediation.

Fury has already confirmed that he won’t fight Wilder again. Furthermore, the dismissal leaves the big-punching Alabama slammer at a career crossroads.

Wilder may now arrange a warm-up for something more significant in 2021. Potentially against former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

Without any hope of a world title shot in the coming twelve months, there’s always a shot at the vacant super-cruiserweight belt as an alternative.

A title already rebuffed by Wilder.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.