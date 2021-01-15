Column: Did Al Haymon fail talented Canelo dangerman Chris Eubank Jr?

Lawrence Lustig

Reading that Chris Eubank Jr. inked with Sauerland made me think about whether Al Haymon and the PBC had failed the British fighter.

Chris Eubank Sr. was heaping so much praise on Haymon in interviews. It now looks as though he has a little egg on his face.

They did create his best win with James DeGale. But since then, only produced that match with Matt Korobov – which was inconclusive.

That was terrible matchmaking to introduce Eubank Jr. to an American audience with a guy like Korobov.

Although I’m was confident Eubank would have licked him, selecting Korobov, a lefty who moves, was all the wrong style for Eubank and no way to have showcased him.

The way the fight concluded probably ended the Jermall Charlo title fight, too, as Eubank was clearly outscored in the opening round and hardly threw a punch in the two rounds of fighting.

As a result, he was lucky to give him the WBA interim belt and a KO victory on the books, which was fortunate not to be a no-contest.

The Sauerland’s are suitable promoters that are active with strong relations with Eddie Hearn.

I presume if Eubank adopts the regular WBA belt, he could end up with a Gennadiy Golovkin fight.

For my money, Eubank beats every 160lber out there and has a real shot at licking Canelo. He also has a granite chin, great stamina, and throws so many punches.

People forget he suffered a terrible cut in the Groves fight and was bleeding profusely, which caused him to swing for the fences.

I think he won five rounds clear and carried the final two without a doubt. A rematch may very well have had a different result.

The only guy other than Canelo who may beat Eubank is Saunders. It’s a valid 50/50/, which would go right down to the wire.

Saunders is the cutest middleweight since Vinnie Curto. A nightmare for any middleweight present or past, including Carlos Monzon, who was number one.

Eubank Jr’s signing has received a good deal of media play.

Rob Brant seems to be an ideal tune-up fight if Eubank stages his return in the states. Otherwise, Liam Williams works well in the UK.

Brant has the right style for Eubank and is an ex-world champ who beat Ryota Murata. And he comes off a win too.

Curious as to why he isn’t mentioned by the Sauerland’s as they’ve worked with him through WBSS.

The Chris Eubank Jr. saga continues.

CHRIS EUBANK JR. vs. BROOK or WILLIAMS

It’s a no-win situation for him to fight Kell Brook, though, who’s on his last legs.

Eubank Jr vs. Brook talk took a shot down quickly, it seems. And now Brook may finally face Kahn.

Sauerland was a little screwy throwing out Brook’s name in the first place as he’s damaged goods. Just after being just stopped by a welterweight, albeit a very good one.

He’s nicknamed the Special One or ‘Special K’ by the British media but more appreciated should be Special Q as in Quit. He quit on his knee against Spence, which was inarguable. He also retired against Golovkin, which was more than arguable.

Then turned away from Crawford when hurt, which at best is disputable.







Eubank would probably batter him into a stoppage, but he is more likely to pack it in once again. Thus a victory by Eubank would have been tarnished.

Williams is an excellent fighter. He was unlucky in his two fights with Smith. I give him a real shot at upsetting Jaime Munguia as the kid is vastly overrated and is wide open.

I believe Chris Eubank Jr will beat down Williams, but it’s not exactly a tune-up fight as he’ll be competitive.

James Kirkland would have been the perfect tune-up pick for Eubank, but he just got stopped and is connected to PBC, which Eubank has now left.

The views in this article are that of experienced boxing manager Steve Tannenbaum. A column contributor to World Boxing News.