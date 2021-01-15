The only boxer to drop Chris Eubank Jr. set to fight bare-knuckle

THE only fighter to put Chris Eubank jr on the floor is set to fight bareknuckle.

Nathan DeCastro has signed up with BKB TM days after Eubank Jr inked a deal with the Sauerland’s.

Eubank has set his sights on Gennadiy Golovkin and DeCastro is hunting down bareknuckle king Ricardo Franco.

Franco is from Gainsborough, DeCastro from Lincoln and DeCastro says a fight between them would be the biggest fight in the area since he boxed Eubank jr in the amateurs – and dropped him.

That fight went ahead at Yarborough Leisure Centre in Lincoln and 29 year-old DeCastro said: “It was the first punch of the fight. I went out, threw a one-two and caught him.

“He came back and won on points, but it was close.

“People in Lincoln still remember me for that and say it was the best fight they’ve seen in Lincoln.

“I fought him again in Brighton and I got stopped in the second round.

“He caught me with a shot and I was OK, but the referee stopped it.

“I was annoyed with myself and wanted a third fight with him, but he decided to turn pro.”

DeCastro had around 100 amateur bouts for Bracebridge ABC and fought professionally under the British and Irish Boxing Authority before deciding to ditch his gloves.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a few years. I think it will suit me, but you don’t know until you try.





“They are tough, tough lads, but they are mostly MMA lads and I’m an out-and-out boxer.

“I have been around the block. I know what I’m doing.

“This might suit me, it might not.

“But I’m a fighter and I love fighting so I can’t wait.”