WBN AWARDS 2020: Teofimo Lopez Sr. named Trainer of the Year

World Boxing News has named the father of the undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Sr. as the WBN Trainer of the Year for 2020.

Senior takes the accolade ahead of Eddy Reynoso and several others to complete a remarkable year for the coach.

Guiding his son to a standout victory over Vasyl Lomachenko, which Teofimo Sr. shouted from the rooftops before the fight, there was really no doubt in the end.

The Lopez family have now taken two WBN Awards from the list below after Jr. picked up the Pound for Pound Breakthrough nod.

Lopez Jr. recently ruled out a rematch with Lomachenko and explained his reasons why.

“Because I’m going be a d**k just like him,” Lopez said.

“Because everybody (in Lomachenko’s camp) was being a d**k to me, my father.

“He didn’t want to put a rematch clause in our contract.

“There are lots of other things that I can get real dirty into, but I’m not. I’m going to look the other way. I’m looking for bigger and better things.”

TEOFIMO LOPEZ FUTURE

“This is where I determine where my future is going to look like.

“And it’s not going to look like a cherry picker. Never that. I’m going to be a fan for the fans. I’m going to go out there and take on anyone because that’s what really matters.

“Cherry-picking, I know I’m not one. Not Teofimo, not me.”

Junior remains ahead in the current voting for WBN Fighter of the Year.







See the full list below.

WBN AWARDS 2020 SO FAR:

WBN Fighter of the Year: VOTE HERE

Editor’s Choice Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury

Women’s Fighter of the Year:

Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under):

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Teofimo Lopez

Stoppage of 2020: Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte

Trainer of the Year: Teofimo Lopez Sr.

Boxing Comeback of 2020:

World title prospect of 2021: Edgar Berlanga Jr.

Upset of 2020: Jessica McCaskill