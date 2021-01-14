Salita Brothers donate thousands of books to Non-Profit Organizations

Over the holiday season, boxing promoter and former fighter Dmitriy Salita teamed up with activist and New York City Council, District 48 candidate Boris Noble to distribute thousands of books to various non-profits in Southern Brooklyn.

Groups receiving books included the Be Proud Foundation, the Nostrand Houses Tenant Association, PASWO-Pakistani American Skilled Women’s Organization, the Chinese American Planning Council, the Salvation Army, Cinderella Daycare of Brighton Beach, Red Hat Daycare in Midwood and Malenkaya Kompaniya of Sheepshead Bay.

Young children were gifted the book B is for Boxing. Co-authored by Salita, his brother Michael, and Bill Caplan and illustrated by Elena Stekacheva. Based on Salita’s life story, B is for Boxing is an alphabetical trip around the boxing ring that teaches kids the alphabet and helps them learn to read. Other recipients were gifted the book Golden Gloves, written by Michael Salita.

Through the years, Salita, President and Founder of well-known boxing promotional firm Salita Promotions, has kept his commitment to giving back to communities in his hometown of New York City and in his adopted home of Detroit.

“These incredible non-profits serve the various communities of southern Brooklyn now more than ever and we are proud to partner with them,” said Salita. “In these difficult times, any cheer we can bring our young children is the least we can do to make them happy.